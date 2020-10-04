Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,594 head selling on Sept. 24, compared to 2,806 head trading Sept. 17 and 2,743 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling steady to $2 higher. Feeder heifers were trading $3 to $4 higher. Demand was moderate to good on a moderate supply. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (53% steers, 47% heifers). Feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 84%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 405 to 420 head, 170.00 to 180.00 (176.16); 5 head, 465 to 482 head, 165.00 to 169.00 (167.43); 41 head, 504 to 540 head, 158.00 to 165.00 (163.31); 12 head, 563 to 596 head, 149.00 to 156.00 (152.42); 38 head, 613 to 646 head, 152.50 to 156.25 (155.30); 30 head, 654 to 679 head, 147.50 to 150.00 (148.73); 77 head, 705 to 734 head, 140.00 to 149.00 (145.87); 146 head, 750 to 790 head, 139.50 to 148.25 (147.25); 38 head, 818 to 826 head, 142.50 to 145.00 (143.89); 46 head, 863 to 869 head, 135.00 to 141.00 (140.02); 150 head, 907 to 947 head, 138.25 to 141.00 (139.49). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 504 to 548 head, 152.00 to 157.00 (153.59); 18 head, 557 to 597 head, 135.00 to 147.00 (142.91); 37 head, 600 to 637 head, 137.00 to 145.00 (142.76); 6 head, 724 head, 120.00; 4 head, 786 head, 130.00; 4 head, 866 head, 126.00. Large frame 1, 24 head, 1000 to 1035 head, 122.50 to 130.00 (126.24). Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 1018 head, 99.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 401 to 431 head, 150.00 to 152.50 (151.11); 16 head, 468 to 482 head, 149.00 to 155.00 (153.57); 17 head, 538 to 544 head, 136.00 to 146.00 (140.73); 31 head, 563 to 596 head, 142.50 to 148.00 (145.34); 71 head, 609 to 644 head, 137.00 to 148.00 (145.46); 32 head, 679 to 698 head, 134.00 to 147.50 (141.00); 148 head, 701 to 729 head, 133.00 to 141.25 (138.69); 152 head, 750 to 797 head, 133.00 to 137.25 (135.37); 77 head, 818 to 847 head, 131.25 to 139.50 (133.99); 8 head, 932 to 937 head, 122.00 to 127.00 (125.12); 31 head, 950 to 983 head, 122.00 to 127.00 (124.97). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 390 head, 140.00; 4 head, 463 to 488 head, 132.00 to 135.00 (133.46); 5 head, 515 head, 134.00; 8 head, 576 to 589 head, 124.50 to 130.00 (127.28). Large frame 1, 11 head, 1029 to 1031 head, 115.00 to 118.50 (117.23).
