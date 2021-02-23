Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,000 head selling on Feb. 18, compared to 581 head trading Feb. 11 and 3,846 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas. There was a limited weekly comparison on account of two light sales in a row due to colder than normal temperatures. There was no test on steers under 600 pounds as well as steers 600 to 650 and 750 to 800 pounds but a higher undertone was detected. Those 850 to 900 pound steers were selling steady and 950 to 1000 were trading $2 higher. There was no test on heifers under 550 pounds while heifers 550 to 650 pounds and 750 to 800 pounds were trading steady to $4 lower, 650 to 750 pounds were selling $4 to $5 higher. The receipts were light due to the cold weather and the demand was moderate. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (43% steers, 57% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 93%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 315 lbs., 180.00; 24 head, 612 to 648 lbs., 154.00 to 159.50 (158.77); 23 head, 669 to 678 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (143.81); 71 head, 710 to 743 lbs., 137.25 to 140.00 (137.66); 34 head, 757 to 775 lbs., 132.00 to 136.50 (135.33); 73 head, 803 to 835 lbs., 126.00 to 128.25 (126.88); 12 head, 853 lbs., 130.00; 64 head, 911 lbs., 128.75; 61 head, 968 lbs., 126.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 618 to 647 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.90); 6 head, 933 lbs., 113.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 514 to 535 lbs., 152.00 to 158.00 (155.27); 44 head, 576 to 589 lbs., 145.00 to 147.50 (146.41); 32 head, 607 to 640 lbs., 134.00 to 140.50 (137.50); 61 head, 660 to 683 lbs., 131.00 to 133.50 (132.50); 166 head, 703 to 735 lbs., 128.50 to 135.25 (132.94); 66 head, 763 to 789 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (124.02); 114 head, 836 to 846 lbs., 126.00 to 126.75 (126.42). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 585 to 593 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (135.19); 7 head, 655 to 688 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (125.41). Large frame 1, 5 head, 1041 lbs., 110.00.
