Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,673 head selling a week ago, 2,561 head trading April 22 and 4,783 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, steers over 400 pounds were selling steady to $7 higher and steers 350 to 400 pounds were trading down $5. On the heifers 500 to 600 pounds were selling $3 to $6 lower and heifers 400 to 500 pounds were trading $4 to $5 higher, while heifers 600 to 850 pounds were selling steady to $4 higher. The demand was light with light to moderate receipts. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (50% steers, 49% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 63%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 322 lbs., 181.00; 21 head, 365 to 384 lbs., 178.00 to 186.00 (181.51); 74 head, 402 to 435 lbs., 169.00 to 179.00 (175.22); 28 head, 460 to 482 lbs., 174.00 to 181.00 (178.40); 65 head, 507 to 548 lbs., 170.00 to 181.00 (173.45); 4 head, 534 lbs., 150.00, unweaned; 59 head, 561 to 596 lbs., 162.00 to 171.00 (168.23); 43 head, 600 to 641 lbs., 154.00 to 163.50 (156.84); 23 head, 655 to 685 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (145.47); 81 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 140.00 to 149.50 (143.68); 96 head, 757 to 787 lbs., 132.00 to 138.25 (136.44); 309 head, 813 to 838 lbs., 129.25 to 137.00 (131.69); 60 head, 860 lbs., 129.50; 65 head, 909 to 910 lbs., 122.50 to 123.60 (123.52); 85 head, 950 to 988 lbs., 115.00 to 121.50 (119.93). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 358 to 375 lbs., 170.00 to 172.00 (171.29); 48 head, 453 to 499 lbs., 157.00 to 169.00 (165.58); 12 head, 516 to 533 lbs., 166.00 to 169.00 (167.23); 36 head, 565 to 596 lbs., 150.00 to 160.00 (154.80); 10 head, 621 to 635 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (148.52). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1003 lbs., 116.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 318 lbs., 161.00; 5 head, 369 lbs., 156.00; 60 413 to 445 lbs., 148.00 to 155.00 (152.56); 15 413 to 428 lbs., 158.50 to 159.00 (158.70), thin fleshed; 142 head, 461 to 499 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (151.47); 68 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (146.21); 118 head, 554 to 589 lbs., 138.50 to 149.00 (144.84); 65 head, 601 to 606 lbs., 134.00 to 143.50 (142.62); 142 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (133.37); 20 head, 657 lbs., 143.50, fancy; 45 head, 709 to 732 lbs., 121.00 to 130.50 (128.20); 35 head, 730 to 731 lbs., 134.00 to 143.50 (135.36), replacement; 87 head, 751 to 793 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (126.19); 220 head, 808 to 849 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (123.16); 6 head, 813 lbs., 136.00, replacement; 7 head, 860 to 873 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (120.87); 9 head, 901 to 904 lbs., 117.00 to 123.00 (119.67). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 335 to 347 lbs., 141.00 to 147.50 (144.31); 10 head, 371 to 372 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (135.19); 17 head, 508 to 540 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (136.45); 17 head, 580 to 595 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (132.40); 23 head, 652 to 696 lbs., 124.50 to 127.00 (125.96). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 955 lbs., 96.00; 6 head, 1007 lbs., 108.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 630 lbs., 147.00; 6 head, 705 lbs., 125.00.
