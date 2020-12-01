Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,739 head selling on Nov. 12, compared to 2,072 head trading Nov. 5 and 4,362 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, steers weighing under 650 pounds were selling $1 to $5 lower with steers over 650 pounds trading $3 to $6 higher. The heifers under 500 pounds were selling steady with heifers over 500 pounds trading $4 to $10 higher. The 900 to pound heifers were selling $3 lower. Demand was good on a moderate supply. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (60% steers, 40% heifers, 0% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 305 to 343 lbs., 200.00 to 208.00 (202.47); 4 head, 381 lbs., 191.00; 23 head, 436 to 438 lbs., 183.50 to 186.00 (184.96); 24 head, 483 to 497 lbs., 165.00 to 172.00 (170.51); 44 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 157.00 to 162.00 (158.89); 35 head, 554 to 563 lbs., 156.00 to 159.50 (158.41); 17 head, 560 to 590 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (150.53), unweaned; 95 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 147.00 to 155.00 (149.95); 8 head, 630 to 635 lbs., 142.00 to 146.00 (144.51), unweaned; 89 head, 651 to 671 lbs., 146.00 to 151.00 (148.40); 18 head, 659 to 673 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (142.79), unweaned; 126 head, 702 to 748 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (145.25); 63 head, 751 to 793 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (142.61); 230 head, 808 to 848 lbs., 143.75 to 147.50 (146.29); 127 head, 853 to 863 lbs., 143.00 to 145.35 (144.21); 102 head, 903 to 946 lbs., 137.00 to 144.35 (141.86); 46 head, 916 lbs., 147.25, fancy; 60 head, 950 lbs., 141.60; 30 head, 1003 to 1030 lbs., 132.50 to 137.50 (135.17). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 454 to 489 lbs., 155.00; 13 head, 503 to 513 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (144.61); 33 head, 574 to 598 lbs., 139.00 to 142.00 (140.68); 16 head, 621 lbs., 140.00; 24 head, 660 to 683 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (136.82); 26 head, 712 to 737 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.11); 17 head, 795 lbs., 135.00; 36 head, 905 to 911 lbs., 135.00 to 135.50 (135.40). Medium frame 1, 15 head, 415 lbs., 179.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 334 to 348 lbs., 146.00 to 147.00 (146.44); 3 head, 378 lbs., 145.00; 29 head, 409 to 413 lbs., 151.00 to 158.00 (156.08); 47 head, 452 to 499 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (148.87); 64 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (143.57); 37 head, 568 to 577 lbs., 139.50 to 146.00 (144.96); 25 head, 573 to 595 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.63), unweaned; 87 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (137.33); 49 head, 601 to 645 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (131.40), unweaned; 79 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.35); 35 head, 663 to 670 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.85), unweaned; 43 head, 713 to 743 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (133.30); 87 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 130.00 to 134.50 (133.34); 72 head, 807 to 845 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (134.08); 75 head, 853 to 880 lbs., 132.00 to 132.50 (132.07); 22 head, 933 lbs., 117.00 to 119.50 (117.23). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 413 to 444 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (144.19); 6 head, 540 to 545 lbs., 131.00 to 132.00 (131.50); 7 head, 564 to 577 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.83); 9 head, 672 to 678 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (123.66); 17 head, 703 to 725 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (127.30); 18 head, 763 to 785 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (127.42); 21 head, 820 to 848 lbs., 125.00 to 128.00 (126.42). Large frame 1, 7 head, 975 to 999 lbs., 102.00 to 110.00 (106.62); 5 head, 1014 lbs., 108.00; 7 head, 1059 to 1065 lbs., 105.00 to 107.50 (106.43); 4 head, 1145 lbs., 100.00; 4 head, 1173 lbs., 90.00. Medium frame 1, 28 head, 404 to 449 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (152.91).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 791 lbs., 122.00.
