Farmers and Rancher Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,364 head selling on May 28 compared to 2,838 head selling May 21, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas. Compared to a week ago, steers 700 to 1050 pounds were selling $3 to $6 higher; 700 pounds and under were trading steady. Heifers 350 to 900 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher in a light test. Trade and demand were moderate. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (70% steers, 30% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 388 lbs., 186.00; 5 head, 439 lbs., 178.00; 27 head, 516 to 537 lbs., 163.00 to 168.00 (166.86); 24 head, 511 to 547 lbs., 174.00 to 176.00 (175.22), thin fleshed; 11 head, 562 to 593 lbs., 153.00 to 157.00 (155.95); 15 head, 605 to 619 lbs., 146.00 to 152.00 (149.75); 9 head, 606 lbs., 163.00, thin fleshed; 30 head, 654 to 693 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (142.83); 28 head, 742 lbs., 141.50 to 142.00 (141.82); 6 head, 734 lbs., 115.00, full; 142 head, 757 to 797 lbs., 131.50 to 138.00 (135.53); 223 head, 807 to 822 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (134.41); 186 head, 855 to 885 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (132.32); 52 head, 903 lbs., 128.60; 19 head, 1019 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 330 to 338 lbs., 170.00 to 173.00 (171.52); 11 head, 385 to 394 lbs., 170.00 to 172.00 (170.92); 11 head, 412 to 442 lbs., 165.00 to 172.00 (167.64); 12 head, 491 to 498 lbs., 164.00 to 167.00 (165.74); 15 head, 527 to 548 lbs., 149.00 to 155.50 (152.90); 7 head, 550 to 557 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (137.70); 181 head, 721 to 743 lbs., 127.00 to 131.85 (130.58); 157 head, 756 to 758 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (125.10); 137 head, 807 to 819 lbs., 126.50 to 128.00 (126.69); 78 head, 858 to 894 lbs., 121.75 to 123.75 (122.80); 22 head, 902 to 926 lbs., 113.00 to 115.50 (113.92); 24 head, 982 to 993 lbs., 104.00 to 110.00 (105.99). Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 379 lbs., 149.00; 5 head, 445 lbs., 147.00; 9 head, 470 to 492 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (147.26); 24 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 137.50 to 145.00 (141.15); 29 head, 534 lbs., 122.00, unweaned; 14 head, 558 lbs., 149.00, thin fleshed; 37 head, 628 to 649 lbs., 134.00 to 138.50 (137.38); 98 head, 656 to 699 lbs., 128.00 to 135.50 (129.83); 66 head, 708 to 743 lbs., 117.00 to 121.50 (119.55); 114 head, 764 to 796 lbs., 115.00 to 119.50 (117.68); 55 head, 830 to 841 lbs., 113.50 to 118.00 (117.19); 19 head, 895 lbs., 109.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 557 lbs., 133.00; 40 head, 615 to 649 lbs., 127.50 to 128.00 (127.78); 20 head, 653 to 690 lbs., 120.50 to 123.00 (121.48); 67 head, 723 to 736 lbs., 111.00 to 114.00 (113.73); 6 head, 815 lbs., 110.00.
