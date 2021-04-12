Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 4,838 head selling a week ago, 3,262 head trading March 25 and 3,865 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
There was a nice offering of light cattle for this sale. Compared to a week ago, there were too few steers and heifers under 500 pounds for a good comparison. Steers 500 to 650 pounds were selling steady to $10 higher and steers 650 to 700 pounds were trading steady to $4 lower and steers over 700 pounds were selling steady to $5 higher. Heifers 500 to 900 pounds were selling steady to $10 higher and 950 to 1000 pound heifers were trading $2 lower. The supply was good with good demand. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (51% steers, 48% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 313 to 335 lbs., 205.00 to 210.00 (208.11); 44 head, 370 to 387 lbs., 202.00 to 207.50 (204.68); 15 head, 356 to 388 lbs., 213.00 to 214.00 (213.45), thin fleshed; 50 head, 402 to 448 lbs., 192.00 to 200.00 (196.94); 21 head, 448 lbs., 204.00, thin fleshed; 58 head, 477 to 496 lbs., 186.00 to 195.00 (191.97); 35 head, 450 to 462 lbs., 199.00 to 200.00 (199.83), fancy; 218 head, 510 to 542 lbs., 179.00 to 187.50 (184.45); 9 head, 505 lbs., 197.00, thin fleshed; 12 head, 533 lbs., 172.00, unweaned; 43 head, 553 to 590 lbs., 166.50 to 180.00 (171.26); 297 head, 603 to 642 lbs., 164.00 to 175.25 (170.04); 33 head, 670 to 699 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (154.09); 18 head, 650 lbs., 167.00, thin fleshed; 141 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (145.42); 62 head, 709 to 715 lbs., 156.75 to 158.00 (157.20), thin fleshed; 5 head, 745 lbs., 130.00, unweaned; 51 head, 758 to 790 lbs., 139.50 to 145.50 (142.58); 45 head, 757 to 758 lbs., 151.00, thin fleshed; 175 head, 800 to 833 lbs., 133.50 to 143.50 (139.21); 316 head, 868 to 898 lbs., 131.00 to 139.35 (134.94); 89 head, 906 to 948 lbs., 125.00 to 132.75 (130.97); 62 head, 900 lbs., 134.25, fancy; 68 head, 950 to 996 lbs., 123.00 to 129.50 (127.27). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 350 lbs., 195.00; 15 head, 436 to 443 lbs., 156.00 to 167.00 (162.56); 33 head, 526 to 549 lbs., 167.00 to 176.00 (173.23); 27 head, 569 to 598 lbs., 153.00 to 166.00 (159.21); 43 head, 607 to 646 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (157.85); 51 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (144.46); 77 head, 761 to 798 lbs., 127.00 to 136.75 (132.73); 7 head, 828 to 843 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.29); 20 head, 861 to 882 lbs., 121.50 to 128.00 (123.17). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 70 head, 1005 to 1031 lbs., 114.00 to 115.00 (114.97).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 308 to 330 lbs., 162.00 to 169.00 (164.56); 6 head, 336 lbs., 175.00, thin fleshed; 45 head, 361 to 390 lbs., 162.00 to 172.00 (165.58); 14 head, 353 to 391 lbs., 175.00, thin fleshed; 132 head, 406 to 448 lbs., 165.00 to 176.00 (170.25); 99 head, 455 to 499 lbs., 161.00 to 170.00 (166.36); 229 head, 503 to 546 lbs., 155.50 to 166.25 (162.94); 163 head, 560 to 598 lbs., 148.00 to 159.50 (154.98); 20 head, 567 lbs., 164.50, fancy; 71 head, 601 to 629 lbs., 148.50 to 158.00 (152.60); 230 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (138.84); 7 head, 691 lbs., 123.50, unweaned; 167 head, 715 to 748 lbs., 131.00 to 137.50 (134.34); 282 head, 752 to 797 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (130.69); 20 head, 768 lbs., 144.00, fancy; 215 head, 808 to 843 lbs., 125.25 to 130.60 (129.28); 45 head, 825 lbs., 131.25, replacement; 8 head, 856 to 863 lbs., 125.00; 52 head, 902 to 942 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (115.89). Medium and large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 469 to 486 lbs., 146.00 to 158.00 (154.52); 46 head, 504 to 546 lbs., 142.00 to 153.00 (148.41); 104 head, 589 to 599 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.49); 41 head, 641 to 646 lbs., 140.00 to 141.50 (141.24); 19 head, 672 lbs., 127.00; 21 head, 770 lbs., 122.00; 13 head, 815 to 847 lbs., 117.50 to 120.50 (119.75). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 1051 to 1095 lbs., 104.00 to 106.50 (104.92).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 410 lbs., 179.00; 7 head, 499 lbs., 180.00; 9 head, 636 lbs., 137.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.