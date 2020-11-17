Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,072 head selling a week ago, 1,473 head trading Oct. 29 and 3,932 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, steers weighing 500 to 700 pounds were selling $3 to $4 higher, while 700- and 900-pound steers were trading $1 to $3 lower. The 800-pound steers were selling $3 to $6 higher. Heifers were trading $1 to $4 higher with a light test compared to a week ago. Demand was moderate on a moderate supply. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (68% steers, 32% heifers). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 70%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 388 to 390 lbs., 174.00 to 176.00 (175.15), unweaned; 34 head, 403 to 444 lbs., 170.00 to 175.50 (174.14), unweaned; 19 head, 457 to 498 lbs., 164.50 to 170.00 (166.62), unweaned; 17 head, 539 to 547 lbs., 163.00 to 167.00 (164.90); 70 head, 513 to 538 lbs., 155.00 to 159.50 (156.12), unweaned; 80 head, 556 to 596 lbs., 156.00 to 159.00 (157.71); 42 head, 561 to 599 lbs., 147.00 to 153.50 (151.64), unweaned; 52 head, 612 to 641 lbs., 152.00 to 157.50 (155.10); 90 head, 624 to 645 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (147.50), unweaned; 67 head, 654 to 699 lbs., 144.75 to 152.25 (147.00); 44 head, 679 to 683 lbs., 139.50 to 140.00 (139.74), unweaned; 55 head, 714 to 745 lbs., 138.50 to 144.50 (140.83); 26 head, 758 to 787 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (143.02); 56 head, 801 to 839 lbs., 138.50 to 146.75 (143.44); 134 head, 860 to 881 lbs., 139.50 to 144.00 (142.85); 143 head, 902 to 946 lbs., 133.00 to 141.35 (137.44); 86 head, 960 to 964 lbs., 135.00 to 135.50 (135.16). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 507 lbs., 148.00, unweaned; 11 head, 601 to 630 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (138.02); 36 head, 654 to 677 lbs., 132.00 to 134.50 (133.42), unweaned; 23 head, 719 to 741 lbs., 129.00 to 133.00 (130.76); 24 head, 770 to 799 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.72). Large frame 1, 18 head, 992 lbs., 125.50; 68 head, 1004 to 1022 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (127.88).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 418 lbs., 163.00; 7 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 151.00 to 153.00 (152.18), unweaned; 8 head, 470 lbs., 148.00 to 151.00 (149.13); 15 head, 461 to 482 lbs., 142.00 to 146.00 (144.04), unweaned; 52 head, 505 to 518 lbs., 142.50 to 145.50 (145.26); 36 head, 502 to 532 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (134.78), unweaned; 70 head, 556 to 599 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (135.33); 30 head, 574 to 585 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (127.41), unweaned; 78 head, 606 to 641 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (131.87); 33 head, 653 to 683 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (132.33); 102 head, 761 to 786 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (129.07); 26 head, 811 to 821 lbs., 122.50 to 127.00 (123.19); 25 head, 872 to 893 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (118.15); 22 head, 903 to 922 lbs., 117.00 to 122.00 (120.62). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 694 lbs., 112.50, unweaned; 11 head, 725 to 730 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (128.17); 9 head, 766 lbs., 125.00. Large frame 1, 7 head, 962 to 974 lbs., 105.00 to 110.00 (107.87); 9 head, 1001 to 1013 lbs., 106.00 to 110.00 (108.21); 10 head, 1097 lbs., 95.50.
