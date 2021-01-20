Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 4,274 head selling a week ago, 3,491 head trading Dec. 17 and 4,439 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
There was no recent price comparison due to the holiday break. The supply was good and the demand was good. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (63% steers, 37% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 377 lbs., 195.00; 14 head, 409 to 439 lbs., 185.00 to 196.00 (190.78); 7 head, 406 lbs., 200.00, fancy; 61 head, 463 to 496 lbs., 178.00 to 183.00 (179.51); 24 head, 503 to 529 lbs., 167.00 to 173.00 (169.52); 162 head, 551 to 588 lbs., 158.00 to 167.00 (162.65); 202 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 148.00 to 157.00 (151.82); 203 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 143.00 to 152.75 (146.85); 154 head, 706 to 744 lbs., 140.00 to 146.25 (144.51); 50 head, 713 lbs., 147.25, fancy; 249 head, 755 to 798 lbs., 134.00 to 141.00 (136.89); 132 head, 758 lbs., 145.50, fancy; 80 head, 753 to 790 lbs., 144.10 to 144.75 (144.19), thin fleshed; 192 head, 804 to 841 lbs., 132.00 to 140.10 (137.50); 283 head, 853 to 889 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (134.06); 116 head, 918 to 948 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.85); 73 head, 956 to 963 lbs., 127.00 to 128.00 (127.08). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 276 lbs., 185.00; 7 head, 431 lbs., 183.00; 20 head, 467 to 498 lbs., 173.00; 29 head, 520 to 546 lbs., 155.00 to 164.00 (160.90); 54 head, 561 to 582 lbs., 154.00 to 156.50 (155.86); 45 head, 635 to 640 lbs., 144.00 to 147.25 (146.81); 32 head, 679 to 694 lbs., 128.00 to 136.00 (131.00); 53 head, 710 to 746 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (132.98); 91 head, 751 to 797 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (130.20); 14 head, 805 to 848 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.63); 33 head, 854 to 892 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (127.06); 5 head, 910 to 937 lbs., 122.00 to 123.00 (122.61). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1054 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 250 lbs., 182.00; 5 head, 336 lbs., 173.00; 11 head, 350 to 362 lbs., 170.00 to 178.00 (175.15); 10 head, 416 lbs., 167.00; 17 head, 451 to 490 lbs., 151.00 to 157.00 (153.68); 117 head, 502 to 537 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (149.02); 32 head, 545 lbs., 159.00, fancy; 7 head, 514 lbs., 158.00, thin fleshed; 149 head, 550 to 583 lbs., 142.50 to 150.50 (145.44); 121 head, 611 to 641 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (136.08); 10 head, 621 lbs., 144.50, fancy; 93 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (131.11); 77 head, 653 to 697 lbs., 137.00 to 137.75 (137.63), fancy; 95 head, 713 to 748 lbs., 127.00 to 133.00 (129.25); 145 head, 750 to 794 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.45); 26 head, 790 lbs., 134.75, fancy; 121 head, 815 to 838 lbs., 125.10 to 130.00 (127.09); 23 head, 855 to 885 lbs., 117.00 to 125.00 (121.14); 4 head, 904 lbs., 116.00; 118 head, 920 lbs., 123.00, fancy; 19 head, 958 to 965 lbs., 120.00 to 123.50 (122.76). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 393 lbs., 166.00; 8 head, 438 lbs., 152.00; 14 head, 481 to 497 lbs., 132.00 to 145.00 (138.87); 10 head, 505 to 538 lbs., 132.00 to 141.00 (137.89); 42 head, 552 to 583 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (134.56); 31 head, 615 to 641 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (127.92); 16 head, 664 to 683 lbs., 123.00 to 127.00 (125.25); 34 head, 717 to 743 lbs., 124.50 to 126.00 (125.65); 18 head, 783 to 798 lbs., 123.00 to 123.50 (123.06); 5 head, 808 lbs., 110.00; 3 head, 892 lbs., 115.00; 2 head, 920 lbs., 110.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 1056 to 1064 lbs., 96.00 to 104.50 (99.91).
