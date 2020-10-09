Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,384 head selling on Oct. 1, compared to 1,594 head trading Sept. 24 and 1,828 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers were selling steady to $2 higher. Feeder heifers weighing 500 to 750 pounds were trading steady to $2 lower, above 750 pounds were selling steady to $1 higher. Demand was good on a moderate supply. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (75% steers, 25% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 92%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 522 to 523 lbs., 163.00 to 164.00 (163.79); 10 head, 558 to 582 lbs., 148.00 to 150.00 (148.62); 28 head, 623 to 639 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (147.40); 51 head, 655 to 699 lbs., 148.50 to 158.00 (152.26); 106 head, 701 to 736 lbs., 140.00 to 153.50 (149.44); 48 head, 768 to 786 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (146.24); 152 head, 811 to 849 lbs., 140.00 to 146.50 (144.47); 150 head, 861 to 892 lbs., 136.00 to 144.00 (142.24); 199 head, 903 to 944 lbs., 135.00 to 141.25 (140.68); 56 head, 1003 lbs., 132.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 651 to 690 lbs., 135.00 to 139.50 (136.41); 18 head, 703 to 748 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.32); 5 head, 817 lbs., 137.50; 6 head, 874 lbs., 132.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 498 lbs., 148.00; 6 head, 533 lbs., 143.00; 14 head, 567 to 585 lbs., 139.00 to 150.00 (144.67); 20 head, 628 to 646 lbs., 136.00 to 143.00 (139.24); 42 head, 652 to 691 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (136.68); 33 head, 737 to 749 lbs., 134.50 to 139.00 (138.60); 24 head, 773 to 798 lbs., 135.50 to 136.00 (135.60); 36 head, 803 to 839 lbs., 131.00 to 137.75 (135.96); 21 head, 868 to 890 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.85); 29 head, 906 to 921 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (126.22); 7 head, 981 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large 1 to 2, 3 head, 402 lbs., 142.00; 12 head, 454 to 480 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.71); 4 head, 516 lbs., 129.00; 14 head, 575 to 589 lbs., 121.00 to 128.00 (123.96); 11 head, 763 to 781 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (124.54). Large frame 1, 7 head, 1016 lbs., 107.00.
