Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,488 head on July 30, compared to 3,171 head trading July 23 and 3,699 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers weighing 750 to 1,000 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher; steers 750 pounds and under were in limited supply but a higher undertone was noted with instances of $3 higher. Heifers 200 to 950 pounds were trading steady in a very light supply. Trade was active and demand was good. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (78% steers, 22% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 89%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 463 to 493 lbs., 173.00 to 180.00 (176.89); 8 head, 471 lbs., 184.50, thin fleshed; 8 head, 498 lbs., 146.00, unweaned; 36 head, 503 to 538 lbs., 171.00 to 176.00 (174.22); 29 head, 583 to 595 lbs., 158.00 to 165.50 (162.92); 38 head, 558 to 594 lbs., 169.00 to 175.00 (170.16), thin fleshed; 44 head, 605 to 640 lbs., 155.25 to 159.50 (155.86); 31 head, 602 to 639 lbs., 160.75 to 167.00 (163.85), thin fleshed; 15 head, 634 lbs., 136.00, unweaned; 62 head, 663 to 694 lbs., 151.50 to 159.50 (154.93); 27 head, 654 lbs., 164.25, thin fleshed; 28 head, 693 lbs., 135.50, unweaned; 7 head, 701 to 710 lbs., 148.00 to 149.00 (148.57); 13 head, 743 lbs., 134.50, unweaned; 401 head, 761 to 797 lbs., 143.00 to 148.00 (144.72); 328 head, 822 to 840 lbs., 141.00 to 144.10 (143.47); 749 head, 853 to 899 lbs., 135.00 to 144.25 (138.28); 25 head, 900 lbs., 134.35; 181 head, 964 to 994 lbs., 129.50 to 132.75 (131.90). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 39 head, 553 to 588 lbs., 149.00 to 156.00 (150.42); 14 head, 648 lbs., 142.00; 94 head, 654 to 682 lbs., 142.00 to 149.00 (147.84); 93 head, 758 to 789 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (137.62); 17 head, 809 to 842 lbs., 133.25 to 134.00 (133.60); 120 head, 870 to 887 lbs., 131.00 to 133.50 (132.26); 58 head, 949 lbs., 128.00; 21 head, 950 to 956 lbs., 126.00; 21 head, 1046 lbs., 124.25.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 245 lbs., 197.00; 24 head, 463 to 499 lbs., 154.00 to 159.00 (155.97); 29 head, 509 to 541 lbs., 148.00 to 155.00 (152.76); 9 head, 517 to 524 lbs., 136.00 to 139.00 (137.34), unweaned; 61 head, 551 to 586 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (146.68); 14 head, 586 lbs., 136.50, unweaned; 69 head, 601 to 643 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (144.52); 42 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 137.00 to 144.50 (140.37); 33 head, 713 to 749 lbs., 135.00 to 139.50 (135.39); 32 head, 752 to 797 lbs., 132.50 to 135.00 (133.79); 90 head, 807 to 849 lbs., 128.00 to 132.00 (128.70); 22 head, 877 to 882 lbs., 126.50 to 128.00 (126.84); 72 head, 913 to 914 lbs., 122.50 to 127.00 (126.50). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 418 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (152.50); 11 head, 541 lbs., 145.00; 7 head, 575 to 590 lbs., 138.00 to 139.00 (138.58); 51 head, 604 to 625 lbs., 134.50 to 135.75 (135.20); 50 head, 694 to 699 lbs., 134.25 to 135.00 (134.31); 15 head, 786 lbs., 126.50; 47 head, 933 lbs., 116.50; 19 head, 965 lbs., 113.50; 12 head, 1072 lbs., 93.00.
