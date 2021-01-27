Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 5,230 head selling a week ago, 4,274 head trading Jan. 7 and 3,611 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, steers under 450 pounds and over 600 pounds were selling $2 to $10 lower with 450 pounds to 600 pounds were trading $7 to $9 higher. There were not enough comparable sales of heifers under 500 pounds but a lower undertone was noted. Heifers over 500 pounds were selling steady to $2 lower with the exception of 550 pounds to 650 pounds and the 950 pound heifers were selling $5 to $10 less. There was a heavy supply and the demand was fair. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (58% steers, 41% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 333 to 335 lbs., 195.00 to 198.00 (196.80); 6 head, 383 to 388 lbs., 188.00 to 189.00 (188.50); 35 head, 408 to 447 lbs., 181.00 to 189.00 (184.90); 12 head, 401 to 438 lbs., 191.50 to 192.50 (191.94), fancy; 37 head, 456 to 496 lbs., 183.00 to 192.00 (188.12); 47 head, 507 to 543 lbs., 172.00 to 178.00 (176.34); 28 head, 519 to 547 lbs., 184.00 to 186.00 (184.70), fancy; 15 head, 506 lbs., 189.00, thin fleshed; 47 head, 552 to 564 lbs., 166.00 to 176.00 (171.85); 16 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 183.00 to 189.00 (184.98), fancy; 243 head, 601 to 639 lbs., 143.00 to 154.50 (149.18); 43 head, 610 to 618 lbs., 157.25 to 163.00 (160.28), fancy; 454 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 133.00 to 142.50 (137.13); 374 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 128.00 to 137.00 (133.55); 66 head, 709 to 742 lbs., 139.25 to 139.50 (139.35), fancy; 387 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 129.00 to 136.00 (132.93); 256 head, 809 to 848 lbs., 125.00 to 133.50 (130.72); 154 head, 857 to 888 lbs., 124.50 to 129.50 (128.17); 112 head, 907 to 946 lbs., 120.00 to 127.00 (125.64); 41 head, 954 to 985 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (117.94). Medium and large 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 416 to 436 lbs., 172.00 to 174.00 (172.74); 22 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 177.00 to 181.00 (178.02); 14 head, 509 to 543 lbs., 167.00 to 170.00 (168.34); 94 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 153.00 to 164.00 (159.07); 66 head, 612 to 647 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (139.05); 63 head, 677 to 699 lbs., 125.00 to 132.75 (129.66); 19 head, 725 to 741 lbs., 121.00 to 127.00 (124.52); 46 head, 755 to 794 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (126.54); 46 head, 809 to 841 lbs., 122.00 to 124.00 (123.03); 7 head, 862 to 891 lbs., 110.00 to 118.00 (113.36). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 1034 to 1045 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (114.90); 4 head, 1064 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 364 to 380 lbs., 151.00 to 156.00 (153.50); 56 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 143.00 to 153.00 (147.64); 22 head, 444 to 446 lbs., 155.00, fancy; 18 head, 474 to 497 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (142.55); 22 head, 454 to 465 lbs., 152.50 to 155.50 (154.14), fancy; 140 head, 507 to 538 lbs., 146.00 to 153.00 (149.97); 13 head, 517 lbs., 155.00, fancy; 131 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (134.95); 37 head, 559 to 580 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (154.10), fancy; 28 head, 560 to 599 lbs., 143.50 to 144.00 (143.67), replacement; 218 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 128.00 to 137.00 (130.99); 49 head, 608 to 620 lbs., 141.50 to 142.00 (141.63), fancy; 60 head, 602 to 616 lbs., 144.50 to 146.50 (145.28), replacement; 238 head, 655 to 693 lbs., 127.00 to 136.50 (130.93); 33 head, 650 to 689 lbs., 141.50 to 143.00 (141.72), replacement; 217 head, 701 to 738 lbs., 125.00 to 130.75 (128.40); 24 head, 719 lbs., 133.00, replacement; 88 head, 750 to 783 lbs., 124.50 to 126.50 (125.86); 47 head, 800 to 825 lbs., 124.00 to 131.00 (127.08); 41 head, 853 to 888 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (122.39); 32 head, 909 to 941 lbs., 111.50 to 118.50 (116.64); 8 head, 956 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 348 lbs., 140.00; 3 head, 395 lbs., 149.00; 7 head, 423 to 442 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (132.32); 56 head, 464 to 496 lbs., 132.50 to 136.00 (133.37); 40 head, 504 to 548 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (140.61); 95 head, 553 to 597 lbs., 122.00 to 130.00 (126.88); 70 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 125.00 to 127.50 (125.69); 43 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 120.50 to 126.00 (123.87); 30 head, 700 to 738 lbs., 122.00 to 123.50 (122.81); 12 head, 763 to 793 lbs., 120.00; 60 head, 803 to 844 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.17). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 1050 to 1086 lbs., 97.00 to 105.00 (98.95).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 403 lbs., 174.00; 11 head, 493 lbs., 161.00; 19 head, 603 to 637 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (129.70); 12 head, 878 lbs., 86.00.
