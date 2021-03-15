Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 4,648 head selling a week ago, 4,652 head trading Feb. 25 and 2,342 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, steer calves 400 to 500 pounds were selling $15 to $17 lower, 500 to 600 pounds were trading steady to $2 higher. Steers from 600 to 950 pounds were selling $2 to $9 lower. Heavy feeder cattle over 1000 pounds were trading $7 higher. The heifer calves 300 to 350 pounds were selling $11 higher, heifers 650 to 700 and 850 to 900 pounds were trading $1 to $2 higher. Those 350 to 650 and 700 to 850 pounds were selling $2 to $9 lower. The supply was moderate with good demand, especially for grass quality cattle. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (61% steers, 39% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 81%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 337 lbs., 200.00; 27 head, 405 to 431 lbs., 175.00 to 185.00 (178.52); 36 head, 480 to 499 lbs., 171.00 to 176.00 (173.14); 43 head, 523 to 548 lbs., 167.00 to 177.00 (172.41); 100 head, 556 to 590 lbs., 166.00 to 173.00 (168.60); 5 head, 587 lbs., 178.00, fancy; 47 head, 603 to 644 lbs., 157.00 to 162.00 (159.94); 23 head, 608 lbs., 173.50, fancy; 164 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 148.00 to 159.00 (153.51); 69 head, 704 to 749 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (141.09); 225 head, 753 to 785 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (134.46); 339 head, 803 to 845 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (129.41); 615 head, 851 to 894 lbs., 124.35 to 130.50 (126.10); 204 head, 904 to 933 lbs., 122.50 to 129.00 (125.06); 240 head, 951 to 971 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (120.67). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 429 lbs., 174.00; 8 head, 490 to 498 lbs., 155.00; 9 head, 505 to 541 lbs., 165.00 to 166.00 (165.68); 22 head, 569 to 597 lbs., 156.00 to 163.00 (158.77); 22 head, 629 to 648 lbs., 148.75 to 152.50 (149.75); 38 head, 660 to 697 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (142.20); 65 head, 718 to 746 lbs., 127.00 to 135.50 (131.84); 18 head, 773 to 795 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (124.62); 37 head, 803 to 844 lbs., 121.50 to 126.50 (123.67); 15 head, 918 to 940 lbs., 118.50 to 119.50 (118.77); 4 head, 965 lbs., 115.50. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 171 head, 1001 to 1020 lbs., 119.50 to 122.00 (120.69).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 331 to 343 lbs., 166.00 to 175.00 (171.65); 6 head, 373 to 385 lbs., 152.00 to 158.00 (153.96); 5 head, 445 lbs., 155.00; 47 head, 470 to 494 lbs., 144.00 to 157.50 (148.34); 69 head, 508 to 548 lbs., 142.00 to 152.00 (146.61); 74 head, 529 lbs., 151.50, fancy; 223 head, 555 to 599 lbs., 136.00 to 147.00 (143.35); 21 head, 550 lbs., 149.00, fancy; 153 head, 604 to 641 lbs., 130.00 to 141.25 (136.63); 114 head, 656 to 698 lbs., 130.50 to 140.00 (136.21); 19 head, 674 lbs., 141.25, fancy; 207 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 120.00 to 127.25 (124.83); 23 head, 710 lbs., 129.00, fancy; 229 head, 752 to 798 lbs., 123.75 to 129.50 (125.15); 161 head, 810 to 841 lbs., 120.00 to 124.50 (121.78); 36 head, 875 to 886 lbs., 118.00 to 123.50 (122.16); 63 head, 917 to 949 lbs., 114.50 to 119.25 (118.71). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 510 to 536 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (134.92); 24 head, 571 to 598 lbs., 127.00 to 134.00 (130.84); 48 head, 607 to 647 lbs., 123.50 to 126.00 (124.96); 30 head, 655 to 696 lbs., 122.50 to 128.00 (123.53); 14 head, 705 to 717 lbs., 115.00; 20 head, 789 to 793 lbs., 120.00 to 120.25 (120.19); 7 head, 820 to 834 lbs., 110.00; 9 head, 858 to 898 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (113.28). Large frame 1, 5 head, 994 lbs., 117.00; 5 head, 1173 lbs., 80.00.
