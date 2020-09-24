Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,806 head selling on Sept. 17, compared to 964 head trading Sept. 10 and 2,703 selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas. Compared to a week ago, feeder steers weighing 600 to 700 pounds were selling $3 to $5 higher; steers 700 to 850 pounds were trading steady to $2 lower; steers 850 pounds and higher were selling $2 to $3 higher. Feeder heifers were trading $2 to $4 higher. Demand was good with a moderate supply. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (62% steers, 38% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 90%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 460 lbs., 171.50; 34 head, 529 to 545 lbs., 161.00 to 164.75 (163.27); 79 head, 562 to 594 lbs., 154.00 to 164.50 (157.36); 22 head, 610 to 643 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (153.43); 43 head, 651 to 679 lbs., 148.00 to 155.00 (151.22); 114 head, 701 to 749 lbs., 138.00 to 147.00 (143.51); 111 head, 754 to 793 lbs., 135.00 to 145.50 (140.81); 183 head, 802 to 849 lbs., 134.50 to 145.00 (142.01); 371 head, 850 to 899 lbs., 134.50 to 142.50 (139.54); 293 head, 900 to 941 lbs., 131.00 to 141.00 (136.92); 61 head, 978 to 983 lbs., 128.50 to 136.75 (135.93). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 422 to 436 lbs., 157.00 to 162.00 (159.90); 12 head, 563 to 597 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (146.65); 37 head, 615 to 640 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (142.62); 26 head, 655 to 699 lbs., 133.50 to 140.00 (136.69); 33 head, 710 to 746 lbs., 130.00 to 136.00 (134.61); 21 head, 775 to 791 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.78); 5 head, 896 lbs., 132.00; 6 head, 948 lbs., 123.50. Large frame 1, 107 head, 1011 to 1019 lbs., 130.00 to 131.85 (130.93); 7 head, 1127 lbs., 113.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 1020 to 1025 lbs., 118.00 to 121.50 (120.62); 9 head, 1168 lbs., 95.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 370 to 390 lbs., 152.00 to 153.00 (152.32); 10 head, 404 to 406 lbs., 147.00 to 156.00 (150.61); 13 head, 467 to 478 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (143.44); 10 head, 516 to 525 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (147.00); 36 head, 556 to 594 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (140.20); 50 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 137.00 to 146.00 (141.52); 125 head, 650 to 693 lbs., 138.00 to 144.25 (139.52); 95 head, 701 to 749 lbs., 132.00 to 141.25 (137.62); 200 head, 753 to 788 lbs., 134.50 to 142.00 (137.16); 31 head, 810 to 829 lbs., 128.00 to 130.50 (128.59); 60 head, 837 lbs., 135.85, spayed; 25 head, 856 to 871 lbs., 129.00 to 134.50 (131.22); 10 head, 921 to 925 lbs., 125.50 to 127.50 (126.30); 91 head, 916 to 938 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (129.16), spayed; 63 head, 958 to 980 lbs., 120.00 to 125.50 (123.73). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 524 to 535 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (135.36); 24 head, 551 to 587 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (130.12); 26 head, 602 to 643 lbs., 133.00 to 135.50 (133.40); 29 head, 656 to 698 lbs., 124.50 to 132.75 (130.24); 6 head, 715 to 738 lbs., 130.00; 36 head, 767 to 793 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (131.41); 11 head, 875 lbs., 126.75; 17 head, 974 lbs., 114.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 1073 lbs., 109.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.