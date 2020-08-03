Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,171 head selling the week ending on July 23, compared to 3,447 head trading the previous week and 3,633 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, steers weighing 900 to 1,000 pounds were selling $2 lower; 700 to 900 pounds were trading steady to $2 higher; in those 700 pounds and under a lower undertone was noted on a limited supply. Heifers 700 to 1000 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher; in those 700 pounds and under a higher undertone was noted on a light supply. Trade and demand were moderate. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (72% steers, 28% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 461 lbs., 173.00; 8 head, 511 to 519 lbs., 160.00 to 161.00 (160.50); 19 head, 561 to 596 lbs., 154.00 to 161.00 (157.10); 54 head, 613 to 643 lbs., 150.50 to 158.00 (152.53); 23 head, 607 to 625 lbs., 160.00 to 162.00 (160.83), thin fleshed; 5 head, 675 lbs., 150.00; 174 head, 712 to 743 lbs., 145.50 to 152.50 (149.61); 287 head, 753 to 793 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (143.01); 202 head, 800 to 838 lbs., 135.00 to 143.10 (141.37); 197 head, 853 to 883 lbs., 131.35 to 138.00 (134.38); 258 head, 908 to 945 lbs., 127.50 to 133.00 (131.00); 331 head, 958 to 995 lbs., 126.75 to 130.00 (128.25); 81 head, 1053 to 1066 lbs., 122.50 to 125.25 (124.31). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 460 to 493 lbs., 160.00 to 167.00 (164.34); 19 head, 512 to 540 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (151.25); 48 head, 555 to 596 lbs., 146.00 to 153.50 (149.22); 20 head, 622 to 639 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (147.38); 58 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (145.16); 75 head, 701 to 745 lbs., 140.00 to 144.25 (142.57); 42 head, 777 to 799 lbs., 130.50 to 139.50 (136.02); 65 head, 862 to 885 lbs., 129.00 to 130.85 (130.71); 15 head, 1047 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 2, 13 head, 670 to 693 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.09); 44 head, 723 to 742 lbs., 131.50 to 135.00 (131.83); 10 head, 759 lbs., 122.50; 11 head, 907 to 940 lbs., 112.00 to 115.00 (113.61).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 451 lbs., 156.00; 46 head, 534 to 535 lbs., 148.00 to 153.50 (152.66); 15 head, 533 lbs., 131.00, unweaned; 31 head, 563 to 583 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (146.75); 54 head, 563 lbs., 154.50, thin fleshed; 77 head, 604 to 629 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (143.51); 63 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 138.50 to 144.00 (141.49); 134 head, 717 to 741 lbs., 131.00 to 137.35 (137.13); 94 head, 754 to 788 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (131.49); 70 head, 852 to 891 lbs., 127.25 to 129.00 (127.42); 19 head, 914 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (125.26). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 405 to 441 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (148.43); 29 head, 455 to 496 lbs., 144.00 to 147.00 (145.08); 5 head, 511 lbs., 143.00; 12 head, 568 to 577 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (137.98); 64 head, 614 to 645 lbs., 137.00 to 138.75 (137.58); 32 head, 720 lbs., 129.00; 34 head, 864 to 897 lbs., 118.00 to 122.50 (122.09).
