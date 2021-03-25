Russell Livestock Feeder Cattle, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 4,268 head selling a week ago and 4,311 head trading March 1, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to March 1 sale, steer calves from 500 to 650 pounds were selling steady to $3 lower, those 650 to 850 pounds were trading mostly steady. Heifer calves from 450 to 650 pounds were selling $3 to $6 lower, 650 to 900 pounds were trading steady to $3 higher. Demand was good for the heavy offerings. Supply included several load lots. Trade was active. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (66% steers, 33% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 76%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 352-364 lbs., 180.00-199.00 (187.38); 29 head, 415-443 lbs., 179.00-191.25 (188.07); 8 head, 418 lbs., 193.00, unweaned; 59 head, 455-486 lbs., 188.75-193.00 (190.52); 149 head, 502-549 lbs., 165.50-182.00 (171.84); 3 head, 520 lbs., 173.00, unweaned; 207 head, 550-594 lbs., 157.50-172.25 (164.74); 18 head, 574 lbs., 154.50, unweaned; 133 head, 602-646 lbs., 146.00-159.50 (154.51); 18 head, 608 lbs., 139.50, unweaned; 293 head, 654-693 lbs., 143.50-156.75 (151.42); 17 head, 652 lbs., 162.00, fancy; 289 head, 705-747 lbs., 137.00-151.85 (145.08); 6 head, 704 lbs., 136.50, unweaned; 602 head, 754-794 lbs., 131.00-144.25 (140.02); 407 head, 810-843 lbs., 128.75-135.75 (132.18); 307 head, 851-861 lbs., 129.85-135.85 (132.87); 49 head, 924-947 lbs., 118.00-126.75 (125.00); 5 head, 975 lbs., 123.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 330-344 lbs., 162.00-172.50 (166.14); 12 head, 366-390 lbs., 162.00-167.00 (165.63); 7 head, 382 lbs., 165.00, unweaned; 11 head, 411-436 lbs., 146.00-158.00 (150.97); 5 head, 418 lbs., 147.00, unweaned; 90 head, 450-495 lbs., 145.00-159.50 (150.55); 150 head, 510-548 lbs., 136.00-146.50 (144.08); 24 head, 506-508 lbs., 134.00-143.50 (141.13), unweaned; 43 head, 555-596 lbs., 130.00-143.00 (136.37); 176 head, 603-636 lbs., 128.50-139.50 (135.69); 14 head, 600-618 lbs., 121.00-122.00 (121.35), unweaned; 339 head, 651-691 lbs., 125.00-138.00 (136.25); 249 head, 704-740 lbs., 124.50-135.50 (130.98); 75 head, 753-782 lbs., 124.50-128.00 (126.58); 44 head, 819-822 lbs., 118.00-126.00 (125.09); 8 head, 855-857 lbs., 119.50-122.50 (121.38); 4 head, 910 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 323 lbs., 200.00; 4 head, 363-398 lbs., 180.00; 6 head, 435 lbs., 157.50; 7 head, 460-482 lbs., 155.00-165.00 (159.40); 11 head, 559-578 lbs., 149.00-150.00 (149.19); 10 head, 605-616 lbs., 135.00-143.00 (141.42); 4 head, 673 lbs., 127.00; 4 head, 771 lbs., 112.00.
