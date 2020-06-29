Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,325 head of feeder cattle selling on June 22, compared to 2,266 head on June 8 and 1,350 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the last report two weeks ago the steer calves weighing under 500 pounds were firm, those 500 to 600 pounds were selling $4 to $10 lower, those 600 to 850 pounds were selling $3 to $6 higher. The heifer calves weighing 400 to 750 pounds were selling $5 to $8 lower. The trade was active with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers, 42% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 66%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 330 to 345 lbs., 179.00 to 180.00 (179.49); 3 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 180.00; 15 head, 419 to 438 lbs., 172.00 to 186.00 (180.94); 19 head, 455 to 473 lbs., 168.00 to 170.00 (169.46); 5 head, 459 182.00 thin fleshed; 89 head, 508 to 546 lbs., 150.00 to 162.50 (159.39); 5 head, 513 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 45 head, 550 to 592 lbs., 156.00 to 159.50 (159.17); 46 head, 600 to 634 lbs., 150.00 to 160.50 (154.71); 77 head, 653 to 663 lbs., 141.00 to 149.50 (147.24); 104 head, 716 to 749 lbs., 133.50 to 148.00 (144.23); 65 head, 800 lbs., 139.50; 182 head, 874 to 889 lbs., 123.00 to 129.10 (127.08). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 382 lbs., 154.00; 10 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 146.00 to 164.00 (152.66); 2 head. 480 lbs., 141.00; 16 head, 782 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame, 4 head, 350 to 367 lbs., 158.00 to 160.00 (158.48); 21 head, 403 to 438 lbs., 133.00 to 141.00 (138.38); 46 head, 474 to 494 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (146.48); 62 head, 512 to 539 lbs., 131.00 to 147.00 (143.30); 48 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 129.50 to 138.00 (135.76); 6 head, 584 lbs., 124.00 fleshy; 99 head, 601 to 623 lbs., 134.50 to 136.25 (135.39); 72 head, 656 to 696 lbs., 122.50 to 130.35 (127.57); 39 head, 702 to 718 lbs., 118.50 to 124.74 (122.24); 86 head, 750 to 780 lbs., 115.00 to 129.10 (127.06); 13 head, 818 to 847 lbs., 107.00 to 110.00 (109.29); 3 head, 853 lbs., 108.00; 9 head, 913 to 945 lbs., 103.50 to 105.00 (104.66). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 381 lbs., 140.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 510 to 541 lbs., 133.00 to 134.00 (133.66); 2 head, 588 lbs., 124.00.
