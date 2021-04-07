Russell Livestock Feeder Cattle sale, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,947 head selling a week ago, 4,268 head trading March 15 and 1,400 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the March 15 sale, steer calves from 450 to 600 pounds were selling steady to mostly $6 higher, 600 to 850 pounds were trading $8 to $12 higher. Heifer calves from 450 to 650 pounds were selling $8 to $12 higher, 650 to 850 pounds were trading mostly $4 to $7 higher. Demand was good for the moderate offerings. Trade was active. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (64% steers, 36% heifers, 0% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 70%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 370 to 396 lbs., 191.00 to 200.00 (195.43); 7 head, 443 lbs., 189.00; 8 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 180.00 to 189.00 (185.82), unweaned; 114 head, 453 to 499 lbs., 180.00 to 195.50 (189.97); 92 head, 511 to 545 lbs., 167.00 to 182.00 (178.21); 15 head, 507 to 541 lbs., 169.00 to 183.00 (178.13), unweaned; 142 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 163.00 to 176.00 (170.75); 18 head, 556 to 580 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (160.08), unweaned; 324 head, 605 to 647 lbs., 157.00 to 169.50 (164.66); 291 head, 650 to 691 lbs., 158.00 to 167.00 (162.36); 222 head, 701 to 739 lbs., 150.00 to 163.75 (157.39); 228 head, 765 to 787 lbs., 143.50 to 151.75 (149.70); 117 head, 801 to 843 lbs., 131.00 to 143.75 (140.40); 22 head, 862 to 895 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (134.51); 5 head, 904 lbs., 124.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 343 lbs., 170.00; 11 head, 358 to 359 lbs., 160.00 to 175.00 (169.56); 52 head, 412 to 449 lbs., 163.00 to 178.75 (172.44); 12 head, 415 to 418 lbs., 153.00 to 162.50 (159.35), unweaned; 20 head, 456 to 475 lbs., 152.00 to 165.75 (161.35); 138 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 148.25 to 162.75 (152.31); 12 head, 511 to 547 lbs., 156.00 to 169.00 (161.63), unweaned; 73 head, 557 to 599 lbs., 142.50 to 153.75 (149.60); 241 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 138.00 to 152.00 (147.49); 43 head, 608 lbs., 154.00, fancy; 66 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 135.50 to 145.50 (140.66); 108 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 132.00 to 141.00 (138.46); 60 head, 755 to 776 lbs., 128.50 to 142.00 (136.91); 56 head, 774 to 784 lbs., 151.50 to 153.00 (151.97), replacement; 7 head, 841 lbs., 141.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 670 lbs., 146.00.
