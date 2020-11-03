Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 3,394 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 26, compared to 1,899 head on Oct. 12 and 3,643 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to two weeks ago, steers weighing 550 to 650 pounds were steady to $3 higher and those weighing 650 to 900 pounds were selling $5.50 to $9.50 lower. The heifers weighing under 550 pounds were steady to $10 lower, while the 550- to 700-pound heifers were selling $5 to $10 lower. The 700- to 750-pound heifers were selling $2 higher. The heifers weighing over 750 pounds did not have enough numbers both weeks to compare. The demand was moderate to good for the heavy offerings. The trading was active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 69% steers, 31% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 76%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 347 to 348 lbs., 166.00 to 169.00 (167.80); 21 head, 366 to 387 lbs., 158.00 to 172.00 (162.85); 35 head, 421 to 449 lbs., 169.00 to 178.00 (175.31); 63 head, 457 to 497 lbs., 153.00 to 165.00 (161.66); 17 head, 504 to 518 lbs., 148.00 to 160.00 (154.15); 68 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 148.00 to 163.00 (155.93); 93 head, 601 to 641 lbs., 144.50 to 157.00 (153.89); 178 head, 653 to 696 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (144.27); 204 head, 701 to 749 lbs., 130.00 to 142.75 (137.98); 467 head, 751 to 791 lbs., 135.75 to 145.10 (139.15); 136 head, 802 to 849 lbs., 130.25 to 139.00 (133.25); 355 head, 852 to 877 lbs., 128.50 to 140.25 (134.96); 41 head, 913 to 941 lbs., 125.50 to 127.00 (126.01); 134 head, 956 to 998 lbs., 120.00 to 133.75 (130.08); 15 head, 1017 lbs., 117.75; 8 head, 1107 lbs., 104.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 435 to 439 lbs., 156.00 to 158.00 (157.16); 7 head, 441 lbs., 154.00 unweaned; 7 head, 457 to 458 lbs., 148.00 to 153.00 (150.14); 17 head, 485 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 9 head, 529 lbs., 144.50; 39 head, 565 to 594 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (141.68); 14 head, 554 to 561 lbs., 142.00 to 143.50 (142.75) unweaned; 36 head, 611 to 632 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (130.81); 44 head, 655 to 697 lbs., 129.50 to 135.00 (133.21); 11 head, 682 lbs., 125.50 unweaned; 22 head, 844 to 846 lbs., 114.00 to 123.75 (120.64); 24 head, 863 to 894 lbs., 113.00 to 122.50 (114.63); 11 head, 963 lbs., 107.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 323 to 335 lbs., 167.50 to 169.00 (168.55); 16 head, 358 to 394 lbs., 149.00; 21 head, 401 to 448 lbs., 145.50 to 147.00 (146.71); 26 head, 459 to 484 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (144.97); 74 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 134.50 to 145.50 (140.48); 146 head, 556 to 599 lbs., 133.50 to 145.00 (136.19); 14 head, 554 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 163 head, 609 to 646 lbs., 127.00 to 139.25 (136.56); 23 head, 681 to 691 lbs., 125.00 to 130.50 (126.42); 93 head, 700 to 745 lbs., 124.00 to 135.00 (129.79); 47 head, 751 to 786 lbs., 122.25 to 127.00 (123.02); 68 head, 818 lbs., 134.00; 61 head, 866 to 898 lbs., 108.00 to 118.25 (114.04); 4 head, 926 lbs., 110.00; 3 head, 957 lbs., 106.00; 5 head, 1012 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 333 lbs., 145.00; 11 head, 442 to 449 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (133.90); 16 head, 461 to 479 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.08); 3 head, 538 lbs., 129.00; 27 head, 572 to 583 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (126.37); 76 head, 706 to 735 lbs., 111.00 to 116.00 (111.57); 13 head, 800 lbs., 106.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 538 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 3 head, 683 lbs., 106.00; 4 head, 704 lbs., 112.00,
