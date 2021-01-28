Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 4,759 head of feeder cattle, compared to 4,536 head on Jan. 11 and 2,501 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 650 pounds were mostly selling $7 to $10 lower, while those over 650 pounds were selling $6 lower to $2.50 higher. The heifers weighing under 600 pounds were mostly selling $2 to $10 lower and those over 600 pounds were steady to mostly selling $4 lower. The demand was moderate to good for the heavy offerings. The supply included several lot loads. The trade was active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with about 61% steers, 38% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.