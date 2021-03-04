Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 4,311 head of feeder cattle selling on March 1, compared to 5,114 head on Feb. 22 and 2,217 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing 450 to 650 pounds were generally steady and those 650 to 900 pounds were steady to $4 lower. The heifer calves weighing 450 to 650 pounds were mostly selling $2 to $4 higher and those 650 to 800 pounds were generally steady. The demand was good for the heavy offerings. The supply included several load lots. The trade was active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with about 58% steers, 41% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 70%.
