Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,392 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 28, compared to 3,627 head on Sept. 14 and 1,937 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to two weeks ago, the steers weighing under 500 pounds were selling $5 to $9 lower, while the 500- to 700-pound steers were selling $5 to $7 higher. The steers weighing over 750 pounds were steady to $6 lower. The heifers weighing 450 to 750 pounds were steady to $3.50 lower. The 600- to 750-pound heifers were selling $1.50 lower to $7 higher, and those over 750 pounds did not have enough numbers for comparison. The demand was good for the heavy offerings. The supply included several load lots. The trading was active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 68% steers, 31% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 68%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 338 lbs., 200.00; 35 head, 421 to 449 lbs., 162.00 to 174.00 (171.39); 22 head, 459 to 467 lbs., 156.00 to 168.00 (159.44); 14 head, 490 lbs., 173.50 fancy; 130 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 166.00 to 172.50 (168.84); 11 head, 514 lbs., 166.00 unweaned; 30 head, 550 to 580 lbs., 155.00 to 170.00 (163.37); 30 head, 572 to 590 lbs., 147.00 to 152.50 (150.47) unweaned; 129 head, 604 to 643 lbs., 147.25 to 162.00 (156.66); 74 head, 665 to 691 lbs., 137.25 to 150.75 (144.17); 134 head, 706 to 719 lbs., 150.00 to 156.25 (153.35); 416 head, 753 to 799 lbs., 142.50 to 154.25 (147.79); 151 head, 800 to 835 lbs., 137.50 to 147.50 (145.93); 44 head, 856 to 865 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (136.46); 69 head, 911 to 917 lbs., 134.25 to 140.50 (138.48). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 458 to 470 lbs., 149.00 to 156.00 (152.22); 29 head, 504 to 536 lbs., 149.00 to 154.00 (149.41); 21 head, 572 to 599 lbs., 146.00 to 147.00 (146.81); 6 head, 570 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 16 head, 601 to 643 lbs., 135.00 to 147.50 (142.85); 2 head, 663 lbs., 139.50; 15 head, 705 to 718 lbs., 130.00 to 133.75 (132.27). Large frame 1, 3 head, 805 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 332 lbs., 187.00; 4 head, 360 lbs., 167.50; 11 head, 370 to 374 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (152.52) unweaned; 14 head, 441 to 449 lbs., 147.00 to 149.00 (147.72); 39 head, 418 lbs., 166.50 fancy; 46 head, 454 to 499 lbs., 142.00 to 149.00 (144.85); 16 head, 464 to 488 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (142.30) unweaned; 55 head, 504 to 542 lbs., 136.00 to 149.25 (144.41); 8 head, 532 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 65 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 135.50 to 147.50 (143.21); 3 head, 565 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 95 head, 603 to 635 lbs., 139.25 to 149.50 (148.04); 118 head, 658 to 691 lbs., 133.75 to 142.50 (138.54); 68 head, 709 lbs., 144.50; 13 head, 775 to 776 lbs., 127.50 to 130.50 (128.88); 10 head, 838 to 840 lbs., 110.00 to 119.00 (116.30); 3 head, 898 lbs., 117.50; 11 head, 904 to 936 lbs., 113.50 to 113.75 (113.64); 5 head, 968 lbs., 103.50; 7 head, 1023 lbs., 93.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 446 lbs., 136.00; 5 head, 559 lbs., 133.00; 8 head, 626 to 630 lbs., 128.00 to 135.00 (132.74); 8 head, 658 to 677 lbs., 125.00 to 127.50 (125.95); 9 head, 943 lbs., 100.00. Large frame 1, 3 head, 802 lbs., 122.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 408 lbs., 160.00; 4 head, 458 lbs., 150.00; 3 head, 533 lbs., 127.50; 2 head, 635 lbs., 115.00; 4 head, 665 lbs., 116.00; 7 head, 756 lbs., 110.00; 7 head, 822 lbs., 109.00.
