Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,564 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 16, compared to 2,220 head on Nov. 9 and 3,216 head a year ago, according to the USDA to Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 600 pounds were mostly selling $2 to $9 higher, while the 600- to 750-pound steers were generally steady. The steers weighing over 750 pounds did not have enough numbers to compare. The heifers weighing 500 to 650 pounds were selling $6 lower to $2 higher and the 650- to 700-pound heifers were selling $12 higher. The heifers weighing over 700 pounds. did not have enough to compare. In active trading, the demand was good for the moderate offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 43% was heifers and 2% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 45%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 454 to 497 lbs., 160.00 to 172.00 (165.77); 16 head, 495 lbs., 176.00 unweaned; 34 head, 528 to 531 lbs., 163.50 to 166.00 (164.09); 32 head, 524 to 533 lbs., 155.50 to 167.00 (162.34) unweaned; 101 head, 557 to 588 lbs., 150.00 to 164.00 (156.88); 41 head, 565 to 590 lbs., 147.50 to 153.00 (148.58) unweaned; 121 head, 602 to 647 lbs., 142.50 to 157.00 (148.72); 120 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 134.00 to 146.25 (139.04); 57 head, 664 to 699 lbs., 133.00 to 145.75 (144.35) unweaned; 31 head, 708 to 712 lbs., 135.00; 20 head, 766 to 769 lbs., 127.50 to 128.50 (128.30) unweaned; 17 head, 812 to 822 lbs., 128.25 to 136.00 (131.92); 14 head, 853 lbs., 137.75; 14 head, 919 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 440 lbs., 154.00; 16 head, 479 lbs., 156.50; 14 head, 457 to 463 lbs., 149.00 to 157.00 (155.30) unweaned; 31 head, 553 to 596 lbs., 144.00 to 148.50 (147.68); 33 head, 610 to 620 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (136.98); 3 head, 748 lbs., 124.00; 3 head, 707 lbs., 124.00 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 334 lbs., 179.00; 14 head, 352 to 389 lbs., 166.00 to 169.00 (167.23); 15 head, 406 to 430 lbs., 156.00 to 166.00 (162.52); 36 head, 456 to 483 lbs., 140.50 to 149.00 (145.60); 26 head, 459 to 495 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (141.61) unweaned; 48 head, 517 to 545 lbs., 141.00 to 150.50 (146.38); 46 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 138.00 to 151.00 (147.05) unweaned; 127 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (132.74); 28 head, 571 to 587 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (129.95) unweaned; 66 head, 611 to 638 lbs., 123.50 to 132.50 (128.05); 14 head, 646 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 72 head, 650 to 653 lbs., 139.00 to 144.50 (144.12); 10 head, 782 lbs., 126.75; 7 head, 818 to 848 lbs., 113.00 to 122.25 (119.54); 6 head, 923 to 938 lbs., 113.00 to 119.00 (116.02). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 370 to 393 lbs., 149.00 to 150.00 (149.56) unweaned; 15 head, 497 lbs., 135.00; 5 head, 510 to 533 lbs., 128.00 to 136.00 (131.29); 5 head, 534 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 17 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 124.00 to 124.25 (124.21); 4 head, 605 lbs., 124.00; 8 head, 661 to 693 lbs., 117.00 to 122.00 (119.56); 4 head, 650 lbs., 119.00 unweaned.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 328 lbs., 160.00; 2 head, 408 lbs., 141.00; 6 head, 488 lbs., 145.00; 6 head, 505 to 529 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (136.56); 11 head, 588 to 599 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (128.93).
