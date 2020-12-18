Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,010 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 14, compared to 2,327 head on Dec. 7 and 1,947 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 550 pounds were mostly selling $3 higher, while the heavier steers were mostly selling $3 to $12 lower. The heifers ended mostly higher. The exception was the 500- to 550-pound heifers, which ended $3 lower. The lighter heifers were mostly selling $1 to $3 higher while those over 550 pounds were mostly selling $2 to $7 higher. The supply was mostly smaller groups with no lot loads included. The demand was moderate to good for the light offerings. The trading was moderate to active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 36% was heifers and 5% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 49%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,
5 head, 307 to 330 lbs., 205.00 to 210.00 (207.09); 27 head, 412 to 422 lbs., 180.00 to 184.50 (182.47); 10 head, 483 to 490 lbs., 158.00 to 173.00 (163.36); 15 head, 477 to 484 lbs., 160.00 to 162.50 (160.99) unweaned; 50 head, 506 to 525 lbs., 168.50 to 177.75 (172.89); 32 head, 514 to 528 lbs., 160.00 to 174.25 (166.22) unweaned; 30 head, 554 to 589 lbs., 149.50 to 156.00 (150.79); 72 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 140.00 to 154.00 (149.15); 40 head, 608 to 641 lbs., 138.50 to 147.50 (144.19) unweaned; 92 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 134.00 to 144.25 (139.24); 23 head, 703 to 736 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (133.07); 22 head, 800 to 844 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (129.00). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 558 to 598 lbs., 141.00 to 142.00 (141.20); 6 head, 653 to 689 lbs., 128.00 to 132.00 (130.71); 12 head, 671 to 696 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (127.96) unweaned. Large frame 1, 15 head, 504 lbs., 156.00; 6 head, 708 lbs., 128.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 19 head, 375 to 389 lbs., 156.00 to 165.00 (161.13); 7 head, 375 lbs., 157.00 unweaned; 11 head, 405 to 424 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (143.59) unweaned; 31 head, 462 to 467 lbs., 134.00 to 147.00 (143.20); 38 head, 525 to 548 lbs., 130.50 to 140.00 (136.85); 32 head, 517 to 545 lbs., 138.00 to 141.50 (140.09) unweaned; 32 head, 565 to 589 lbs., 125.00 to 136.50 (131.70); 3 head, 567 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 27 head, 609 to 649 lbs., 129.50 to 131.25 (129.87); 10 head, 625 lbs., 131.50 unweaned; 14 head, 665 to 693 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.37); 9 head, 794 lbs., 125.00; 11 head, 813 lbs., 121.50; 7 head, 924 lbs., 120.00; 14 head, 1066 lbs., 111.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 518 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 4 head, 563 lbs., 115.00 unweaned. Large frame 1, 5 head, 744 lbs., 124.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 423 lbs., 150.00; 16 head, 552 to 557 lbs., 126.00 to 135.00 (132.17) unweaned; 4 head, 636 lbs., 129.00; 16 head, 657 lbs., 117.00 unweaned.
