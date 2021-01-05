Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 676 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 21, compared to 1,010 head on Dec. 14, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous week, the larger groups of steers weighing under 500 pounds were selling as much as $10 higher. The heavier steers ended mixed with not enough numbers both weeks to compare. The heifers weighing under 500 pounds were selling $5 higher with instances of $10 higher. The 500- to 600-pound heifers were selling $1 to $5 lower and those weighing over 600 pounds did not have enough to compare. The supply consisted mostly of smaller groups. The demand was moderate to good for the light offerings. The trade was active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 52% was heifers and 6% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 11%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 350 lbs., 185.00; 4 head, 396 lbs., 171.00 unweaned; 12 head, 419 to 435 lbs., 175.00 to 179.00 (176.37); 66 head, 465 to 487 lbs., 172.00 to 175.25 (174.01) unweaned; 18 head, 525 to 546 lbs., 158.50 to 160.00 (158.82); 20 head, 551 to 574 lbs., 149.00 to 162.00 (155.10); 44 head, 583 to 595 lbs., 153.50 to 161.00 (156.95) unweaned; 12 head, 669 lbs., 143.50; 4 head, 696 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 7 head, 704 lbs., 131.00; 5 head, 766 lbs., 117.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 430 to 443 lbs., 164.00; 5 head, 645 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 269 lbs., 167.50; 4 head, 341 lbs., 158.00; 4 head, 360 lbs., 153.00 unweaned; 24 head, 408 to 439 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (148.01); 6 head, 414 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 33 head, 450 to 475 466 145.00 to 149.00 147.91 57 head, 458 to 477 lbs., 147.00 to 160.00 (156.94) unweaned; 39 head, 500 to 541 lbs., 134.00 to 137.50 (135.34); 11 head, 549 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 19 head, 560 to 593 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (126.66); 28 head, 554 to 567 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 12 head, 627 lbs., 126.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 474 to 481 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (141.80) unweaned; 7 head, 594 lbs., 120.00; 4 head, 605 lbs., 123.00; 4 head, 674 lbs., 117.00 unweaned.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 409 to 448 lbs., 153.00 to 155.00 (154.16); 5 head, 459 lbs., 148.00 unweaned. 7 head, 539 lbs., 139.00; 3 head, 578 lbs., 126.00; 5 head, 603 to 617 lbs., 118.00 to 130.00 (122.73); 3 head, 673 lbs., 119.00.
