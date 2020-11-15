Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,220 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 9, compared to 3,394 head on Oct. 26, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to two weeks ago steers weighing 400 to 550 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher, while the 550- to 750-pound steers were selling $2.50 to $4 lower. The 750- to 900-pound steers were selling $1 to $12 higher. The heifers weighing under 600 pounds were steady to $4 higher and the 600- to 800-pound heifers ended steady to $6 higher. The heavier weight heifers ended mixed. The demand was good for the moderate offerings. The trading was active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 43% was heifers and 2% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 55%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 305 lbs., 195.00 unweaned; 8 head, 355 lbs., 180.00 unweaned; 22 head, 401 to 424 lbs., 175.00 to 188.00 (177.89); 13 head, 409 to 434 lbs., 153.00 to 160.00 (156.81); 40 head, 461 to 488 lbs., 154.50 to 166.50 (156.87) unweaned; 45 head, 454 to 457 lbs., 149.00 to 163.00 (161.48) unweaned; 71 head, 505 to 540 lbs., 151.00 to 162.00 (157.40); 38 head, 518 to 541 lbs., 145.00 to 158.00 (155.80) unweaned; 107 head, 561 to 599 lbs., 148.00 to 159.00 (152.67); 39 head, 575 to 591 lbs., 136.50 to 142.50 (139.61) unweaned; 81 head, 606 to 648 lbs., 145.50 to 157.25 (149.88); 89 head, 601 to 644 lbs., 128.50 to 137.50 (132.61) unweaned; 46 head, 662 to 698 lbs., 132.50 to 145.00 (139.18); 21 head, 675 to 677 lbs., 134.25 to 146.00 (137.61) unweaned; 43 head, 702 to 746 lbs., 132.75 to 139.00 (135.32); 82 head, 771 to 780 lbs., 139.35 to 142.50 (139.74); 114 head, 820 to 835 lbs., 145.00 to 150.85 (148.36); 19 head, 851 to 878 lbs., 130.00 to 137.50 (136.69). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 387 to 393 lbs., 156.00 to 164.00 (159.97); 12 head, 381 to 393 lbs., 149.00 to 160.00 (157.25) unweaned; 7 head, 464 to 477 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.18); 19 head, 516 lbs., 141.00 to 146.50 (144.47); 16 head, 530 to 548 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (138.09) unweaned; 18 head, 559 to 596 lbs., 141.00 to 143.00 (142.45); 14 head, 608 to 635 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (139.41); 11 head, 650 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (135.41); 18 head, 657 to 679 lbs., 122.00 to 132.00 (128.16) unweaned; 38 head, 788 to 795 lbs., 123.50 to 125.00 (124.75). Large frame 1, 6 head, 740 lbs., 115.00 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 373 lbs., 150.00; 5 head, 373 lbs., 149.00 unweaned’ 11 head, 408 to 445 lbs., 148.00 to 150.00 (148.95); 13 head, 457 to 491 lbs., 142.00 to 149.50 (146.13); 69 head, 451 to 488 lbs., 139.50 to 150.50 (147.70) unweaned; 71 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 139.50 to 150.00 (144.49); 34 head, 525 to 546 lbs., 143.50 to 147.50 (145.44) unweaned; 20 head, 555 to 589 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (136.21); 69 head, 558 to 594 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (126.81) unweaned; 45 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 124.50 to 139.50 (136.26); 42 head, 615 to 644 lbs., 117.00 to 129.00 (124.61) unweaned; 78 head, 709 lbs., 145.60 fancy; 11 head, 791 lbs., 129.50; 143 head, 762 to 787 lbs., 140.35 to 143.75 (142.03) fancy; 39 head, 812 to 848 lbs., 123.75 to 124.75 (124.50); 16 head, 928 to 942 lbs,, 109.00 to 111.00 (110.51). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 386 lbs., 137.00; 18 head, 458 to 496 lbs., 121.00 to 133.00 (126.92); 11 head, 487 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 9 head, 523 to 549 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (125.63); 17 head, 521 to 534 lbs., 124.00 to 132.00 (125.85) unweaned; 14 head, 563 to 595 lbs., 117.00 to 125.50 (122.93); 13 head, 570 to 591 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (124.93) unweaned; 5 head, 618 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 7 head, 674 lbs., 120.00; 4 head, 750 lbs., 115.00. Large frame 1, 6 head, 670 lbs., 109.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 508 to 528 lbs., 132.00 to 137.50 (134.68); 10 head, 625 to 630 lbs., 118.00 to 129.00 (124.58); 2 head, 673 lbs., 116.00; 16 head, 821 to 841 lbs., 104.00 to 112.00 (107.55).
