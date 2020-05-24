Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 3,045 head of feeder cattle selling on May 18, compared to 4,265 head on May 4, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the last report two weeks ago, the steer calves weighing 400 to 500 pounds were selling $10 higher, those 500 to 900 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher. The heifer calves weighing 300 to 450 pounds were steady and those weighing over 450 pounds were selling
$6 to $10 higher with those weighing 550 to 600 pounds were selling $15 higher. The trade was very active and the demand was very good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers and 40% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 57%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 303 to 348 lbs., 169.00 to 185.50 (176.17); 15 head, 375 to 398 lbs., 172.00 to 180.00 (175.61); 3 head, 360 lbs., 177.00 unweaned; 62 head, 411 to 446 lbs., 172.00 to 184.00 (176.66); 9 head, 435 to 447 lbs., 169.00 to 171.00 (170.12) unweaned; 142 head, 457 to 494 lbs., 161.50 to 178.50 (172.67); 5 head, 497 lbs., 162.00 unweaned; 122 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 155.50 to 168.00 (162.55); 36 head, 510 to 524 lbs., 160.00 to 163.00 (162.10) unweaned; 192 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 152.00 to 169.00 (158.80); 15 head, 573 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 128 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 145.00 to 160.00 (154.65); 59 head, 621 to 629 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (147.89); 13 head, 673 lbs., 137.50 unweaned; 209 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (147.89); 13 head, 673 lbs., 137.50 unweaned; 208 head, 700 to 749 lbs., 138.00 to 146.50 (142.94); 69 head, 757 to 798 lbs., 136.50 to 148.75 (142.44); 267 head, 801 to 848 lbs., 130.85 to 138.00 (132.31); 40 head, 891 to 892 lbs., 120.00 to 121.10 (120.94); 5 head, 977 lbs., 105.00; 121 head, 1015 to 1028 lbs., 103.00 to 112.85 (111.79). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 324 lbs., 167.50; 8 head, 365 to 388 lbs., 158.00 to 167.00 (163.16); 7 head, 418 to 445 lbs., 147.50 to 155.00 (155.22); 5 head, 473 to 485 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (142.84); 7 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (150.16); 11 head, 579 to 598 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (139.12); 14 head, 621 to 637 lbs., 142.00 to 143.50 (142.87); 6 head, 715 to 730 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.01); 13 head, 779 lbs., 129.25. Large frame 1, 4 head, 473 lbs., 165.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 316 to 335 lbs., 152.00 to 158.00 (153.17); 27 head, 367 to 388 lbs., 151.00 to 164.00 (156.16); 3 head, 392 lbs., 168.00 unweaned; 33 head, 400 to 439 lbs., 138.50 to 151.00 (143.60); 231 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 139.00 to 153.00 (147.63); 10 head, 477 to 490 lbs., 134.00 to 138.50 (135.83) unweaned; 96 head, 506 to 548 lbs., 138.00 to 154.00 (145.71); 45 head, 529 to 543 lbs., 136.00 to 143.75 (141.04) unweaned; 78 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 139.50 to 150.50 (146.23); 13 head, 550 to 580 lbs., 131.50 to 134.00 (131.87) unweaned; 198 head, 603 to 643 lbs., 131.50 to 139.75 (136.21); 25 head, 629 to 643 lbs., 123.50 to 129.75 (126.12); 99 head, 710 to 746 lbs., 117.25 to 129.75 (126.12); 41 head, 760 to 776 lbs., 116.25 to 122.00 (119.30); 30 head, 800 to 808 lbs., 115.50 to 126.00 (122.72); 25 head, 862 lbs., 122.00; 13 head, 913 lbs., 105.00; 4 head, 960 lbs., 99.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 308 to 321 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (142.39); 20 head, 350 to 391 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (148.12); 4 head, 439 lbs., 133.00; 13 head, 453 to 492 lbs., 129.00 to 143.50 (136.67); 17 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (134.30); 11 head, 571 to 580 lbs., 133.50 to 139.50 (136.52); 9 head, 649 lbs., 126.50; 14 head, 667 to 686 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (119.69); 9 head, 754 lbs., 117.50.
