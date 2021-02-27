Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 5,114 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 22, compared to 2,394 head on Feb. 8, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to two weeks ago, the steer calves weighing 450 to 550 pounds were steady to $2 higher, those 550 to 800 pounds were selling $7 to $10 higher and 800 to 900 pounds were selling $1 to $3 higher. The heifer calves weighing 450 to 550 pounds were steady to $9 higher and those 550 to 800 pounds were selling $4 to $9 higher. The demand was good for the heavy offerings. The supply included several load lots. The trade was active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 62% steers, 38% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 74%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 319 lbs., 203.00; 9 head, 385 lbs., 210.00; 21 head, 422 to 428 lbs., 184.00 to 202.00 (196.81); 53 head, 456 to 487 lbs., 170.00 to 186.00 (176.19); 60 head, 503 to 546 lbs., 166.00 to 182.75 (174.23); 22 head, 508 to 525 lbs., 171.00 to 173.00 (171.98) unweaned; 235 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 159.00 to 174.00 (165.10); 8 head, 555 lbs., 175.50 fancy; 527 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 151.50 to 165.00 (157.92); 20 head, 624 lbs., 146.50 unweaned; 294 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 145.00 to 159.75 (151.70); 556 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 138.50 to 152.25 (148.74); 54 head, 701 lbs., 158.25 fancy; 598 head, 750 to 794 lbs., 135.50 to 149.35 (143.01); 258 head, 800 to 830 lbs., 128.00 to 139.75 (136.31); 89 head, 853 to 888 lbs., 128.85 to 132.00 (130.01).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 314 to 344 lbs., 168.00 to 181.50 (178.14); 6 head, 386 lbs., 158.00; 16 head, 400 to 420 lbs., 159.00 to 171.00 (168.66); 45 head, 460 to 494 lbs., 140.00 to 153.50 (147.09); 112 head, 501 to 539 lbs., 139.50 to 150.50 (146.36); 493 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 133.50 to 146.75 (140.08); 15 head, 555 to 558 lbs., 135.50 to 137.00 (136.40) unweaned; 161 head, 604 to 646 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (137.58); 571 head, 651 to 694 lbs., 132.50 to 142.10 (137.18); 115 head, 700 to 742 lbs., 120.00 to 132.00 (128.89); 180 head, 750 to 786 lbs., 124.00 to 131.85 (129.54); 8 head, 803 to 827 lbs., 121.50 to 122.00 (121.69); 12 head, 877 lbs., 125.75.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 811 lbs., 116.50.
