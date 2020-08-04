Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,624 head of feeder cattle selling on Aug. 3, compared to 1,470 head on July 13 and 1,116 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
No trend was reported for a comparison. The trade was active with good demand on moderate offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 73% steers, 25% was heifers and 2% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 314 lbs., 180.00; 19 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 158.00 to 170.00 (166.37); 6 head, 430 to 435 lbs., 160.00 to 171.00 (165.53); 32 head, 461 to 490 lbs., 156.50 to 169.00 (162.89); 34 head, 504 to 531 lbs., 158.00 to 166.00 (163.64); 42 head, 562 to 586 lbs., 155.00 to 164.00 (161.04); 115 head, 601 to 645 lbs., 151.00 to 161.50 (157.19); 26 head, 650 to 687 lbs., 152.00 to 156.25 (154.72); 75 head, 718 to 730 lbs., 139.50 to 157.00 (155.68); 267 head, 770 to 798 lbs., 139.25 to 151.00 (146.42); 384 head, 810 to 844 lbs., 137.50 to 144.00 (143.07); 70 head, 912 to 942 lbs., 126.75 to 136.25 (134.99). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 709 lbs., 139.50; 12 head, 791 to 797 lbs., 130.00 to 135.50 (131.38). Large frame 1, 35 head, 835 lbs., 136.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 264 lbs., 166.00; 24 head, 372 to 384 lbs., 147.00 to 165.00 (157.59); 11 head, 434 to 444 lbs., 147.50 to 152.00 (149.93); 22 head, 468 to 498 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (143.74); 44 head, 505 to 544 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (146.06); 76 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 140.50 to 146.00 (141.99); 30 head, 602 to 648 lbs., 133.00 to 147.00 (140.34); 115 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (141.17); 41 head, 756 to 795 lbs., 126.50 to 138.00 (136.83); 7 head, 975 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 533 lbs., 135.00; 5 head, 574 lbs., 124.00; 4 head, 666 lbs., 129.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 470 lbs., 142.00; 6 head, 582 lbs., 141.00; 12 head, 610 to 633 lbs., 127.00 to 135.00 (133.63); 10 head, 690 lbs., 120.00; 7 head, 763 to 768 lbs., 112.00 to 117.00 (113.44).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.