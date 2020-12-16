Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,327 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 7, compared to 3,195 head on Nov. 3 and 1,048 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 450 to 550 pounds were selling $5 lower, while the 550- to 700-pound steers were steady to $5 higher. The steers weighing over 700 pounds ended mixed. The heifers weighing 450 to 600 pounds ended $10 to $12 lower and the heavier heifers were mostly $12 lower. The supply consisted mostly of smaller groups. The demand was moderate for the moderate offerings. The trading was active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 62% steers, 37% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 48%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 350 lbs., 198.00; 16 head, 447 lbs., 168.00 to 175.00 (169.31); 11 head, 423 to 448 lbs., 172.00 to 184.00 (178.37) unweaned; 34 head, 451 to 494 lbs., 162.00 to 175.00 (168.69); 38 head, 451 to 494 lbs., 160.00 to 176.00 (162.47) unweaned; 47 head, 506 to 549 lbs., 162.00 to 173.75 (169.68); 32 head, 506 to 547 lbs., 163.00 to 177.00 (174.24) unweaned; 41 head, 557 to 583 lbs., 158.00 to 168.00 (166.50); 24 head, 566 lbs., 172.00 fancy; 20 head, 586 to 598 lbs., 156.00 to 160.00 (158.81) unweaned; 149 head, 605 to 642 lbs., 143.00 to 157.00 (152.36); 52 head, 601 to 639 lbs., 141.50 to 155.00 (148.30) unweaned; 62 head, 677 to 696 lbs., 145.50 to 155.25 (151.93); 137 head, 701 to 745 lbs., 137.00 to 150.50 (140.96); 6 head, 729 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 75 head, 750 to 779 lbs., 126.75 to 138.25 (136.66); 108 head, 800 to 829 lbs., 140.85; 20 head, 959 to 974 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (122.02). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 307 to 333 lbs., 162.50 to 167.00 (165.23); 5 head, 387 lbs., 177.00; 6 head, 363 lbs., 163.00 unweaned; 9 head, 421 lbs., 154.00; 4 head, 451 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 35 head, 504 to 535 lbs., 143.00 to 152.00 (149.57); 25 head, 504 to 545 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (146.74) unweaned; 88 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (146.90); 5 head, 552 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 9 head, 618 to 626 lbs., 136.00 to 142.00 (138.65); 21 head, 644 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 37 head, 661 to 694 lbs., 134.50 to 140.00 (137.32); 6 head, 688 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 23 head, 824 lbs., 125.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 374 to 383 lbs., 143.00 to 151.00 (146.29); 27 head, 435 to 448 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (146.10); 14 head, 426 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (140.00) unweaned; 36 head, 452 to 485 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.40); 11 head, 458 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 96 head, 506 to 534 lbs., 133.50 to 147.00 (139.85); 18 head, 502 lbs., 147.00 unweaned; 190 head, 551 to 590 lbs., 122.00 to 133.50 (129.30); 15 head, 568 to 575 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (124.63) unweaned; 37 head, 609 to 648 lbs., 120.00 to 130.00 (122.50); 11 head, 604 to 618 lbs., 121.00 to 131.00 (126.51) unweaned; 61 head, 659 to 675 lbs., 119.00 to 129.50 (123.26); 5 head, 664 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 11 head, 705 to 727 lbs., 128.00 to 131.75 (130.75); 4 head, 764 lbs., 124.50; 9 head, 817 lbs., 127.00; 5 head, 875 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 478 lbs., 130.00; 22 head, 527 to 545 lbs., 125.50 to 133.00 (131.60); 25 head, 500 to 539 lbs., 117.00 to 126.00 (121.87) unweaned; 8 head, 599 lbs., 120.00; 4 head, 571 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 9 head, 643 to 644 lbs., 118.00 to 118.50 (118.22); 12 head, 659 to 693 lbs., 118.00 to 123.00 (120.90); 23 head, 748 lbs., 119.00. Large frame 1, 10 head, 428 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 14 head, 490 lbs., 127.50 unweaned; 6 head, 570 lbs., 122.00 unweaned.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 540 lbs., 127.50; 4 head, 728 lbs., 101.00; 3 head, 788 lbs., 93.50; 8 head, 874 lbs., 107.00.
