Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 5,046 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 7, compared to 2,436 head on Aug. 17, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
No trend was available as the last report was Aug. 17. The trade was active with very good demand. The supply included 100%feeder cattle with 66% steers and 34% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 325 to 328 lbs., 220.00; 13 head, 359 to 388 lbs., 192.00 to 205.00 (201.33); 28 head, 414 to 446 lbs., 185.00 to 195.00 (188.77); 87 head, 467 to 496 lbs., 168.00 to 184.00 (178.86); 17 head, 454 lbs., 191.00 fancy; 5 head, 469 lbs., 170.00 unweaned; 26 head, 518 to 542 lbs., 162.50 to 171.00 (164.87); 38 head, 510 lbs., 180.00 fancy; 31 head, 541 lbs., 167.00 unweaned; 121 head, 555 to 597 lbs., 155.00 to 169.00 (163.99); 44 head, 574 to 578 lbs., 167.00 to 176.00 (173.35) fancy; 166 head, 600 to 637 lbs., 147.50 to 164.00 (157.59); 13 head, 603 lbs., 168.00 thin fleshed; 259 head, 655 to 691 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (153.92); 342 head, 708 to 744 lbs., 140.50 to 160.00 (149.73); 291 head, 753 to 799 lbs., 135.75 to 150.00 (145.18); 639 head, 800 to 846 lbs., 137.75 to 147.00 (143.76); 285 head, 853 to 892 lbs., 134.00 to 145.75 (139.72); 183 head, 951 to 953 lbs., 133.10 to 133.85 (133.48); 53 head, 1043 lbs., 127.85; 158 head, 1058 to 1069 lbs., 126.00 to 128.00 (126.92). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 429 to 440 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (150.59); 14 head, 486 lbs., 157.00; 30 head, 506 to 546 lbs., 153.00 to 158.00 (156.06).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 315 to 348 lbs., 180.00 to 192.00 (188.13); 11 head, 358 to 380 lbs., 175.00 to 182.00 (176.34); 31 head, 408 to 438 lbs., 155.00 to 168.00 (164.37); 9 head, 408 lbs., 179.00 thin fleshed; 56 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (153.09); 128 head, 510 to 549 lbs., 143.00 to 154.00 (148.37); 143 head, 556 to 596 lbs., 139.00 to 153.00 (145.96); 6 head, 588 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 110 head, 603 to 643 lbs., 139.00 to 154.50 (146.40); 273 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 131.00 to 145.50 (140.25); 173 head, 706 to 743 lbs., 130.50 to 144.50 (135.98); 95 head, 755 to 796 lbs., 128.50 to 135.10 (133.97); 243 head, 804 to 849 lbs., 126.00 to 137.00 (132.53); 60 head, 872 to 893 lbs., 131.75 to 133.00 (132.37); 27 head, 903 to 910 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (122.81); 11 head, 978 lbs., 119.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 419 to 448 lbs., 148.00 to 153.00 (149.74); 32 head, 463 to 498 lbs., 131.00 to 146.00 (137.82); 6 head, 525 lbs., 123.00; 13 head, 683 to 693 lbs., 121.00 to 127.00 (125.93); 12 head, 876 lbs., 119.50.
