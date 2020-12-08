Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported 3,195 head selling on Nov. 30, compared to 3,782 head on Nov. 23 and 1,823 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 600 pounds were selling $6 to $13 higher, the 600- to 700-pound steers were selling $3 higher. The heavier steers ended mixed. The heifers weighing under 600 pounds were steady to $6 higher and heifers weighing over 600 pounds ended steady to $3 higher. The trading was active with good demand for the heavy offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 58% steers, 41% was heifers and 0% was bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 46%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 291 lbs., 202.50; 6 head, 330 lbs., 190.00; 35 head, 353 lbs., 193.00; 196 head, 424 to 446 lbs., 173.00 to 185.25 (181.55); 53 head, 453 to 499 lbs., 168.00 to 180.00 (174.30); 18 head, 456 to 465 lbs., 159.00 to 169.00 (165.71) unweaned; 162 head, 525 to 530 lbs., 171.25 to 175.50 (174.97); 117 head, 550 to 589 lbs., 159.00 to 170.50 (161.44); 36 head, 586 lbs., 160.75 unweaned; 125 head, 611 to 648 lbs., 145.50 to 160.25 (152.92); 167 head, 650 to 690 lbs., 142.50 to 151.75 (147.63); 26 head, 665 lbs., 140.50 unweaned; 222 head, 757 to 793 lbs., 134.50 to 147.25 (147.63); 167 head, 757 to 793 lbs., 134.00 to 145.25 (142.99); 98 head, 804 to 837 lbs., 134.00 to 137.75 (137.00); 60 head, 880 lbs., 136.25; 7 head, 927 to 944 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.88). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 468 to 487 lbs., 153.00 to 168.00 (162.56); 33 head, 553 to 596 lbs., 142.00 to 156.00 (149.70); 12 head, 570 to 588 lbs., 138.00 to 144.00 (141.96) unweaned; 30 head, 619 to 648 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (141.98); 4 head, 620 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 16 head, 673 to 693 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (135.56); 26 head, 706 to 728 lbs., 124.00 to 133.50 (129.25); 7 head, 749 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 25 head, 785 to 793 lbs., 125.00 to 127.50 (125.80).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 48 head, 329 to 330 lbs., 175.00 to 176.00 (175.87); 24 head, 386 to 398 lbs., 172.00 to 175.00 (172.49); 182 head, 400 to 438 lbs., 159.50 to 175.00 (169.05); 4 head, 411 lbs., 162.50 unweaned; 76 head, 459 to 498 lbs., 152.50 to 166.00 (156.34); 261 head, 500 to 517 lbs., 147.10 to 160.00 (152.93); 4 head, 524 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 119 head, 558 to 598 lbs., 133.50 to 142.00 (139.99); 34 head, 554 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 89 head, 603 to 633 lbs., 128.00 to 139.73 (138.07); 11 head, 632 lbs., 130.50 unweaned; 84 head, 655 to 684 lbs., 130.00 to 140.25 (135.86); 26 head, 700 to 721 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (130.45); 80 head, 753 lbs., 134.00; 4 head, 924 lbs., 118.50; 10 head, 953 to 954 lbs., 116.50 to 118.75 (118.08). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 303 lbs., 156.00; 8 head, 448 lbs., 147.00; 32 head, 460 to 497 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (147.70); 41 head, 520 to 548 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (142.18); 7 head, 560 to 590 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (125.25); 15 head, 665 to 677 lbs., 117.00 to 117.50 (117.34); 8 head, 749 lbs., 119.50; 16 head, 766 to 779 lbs., 118.00 to 122.50 (119.69).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 448 lbs., 152.50; 2 head, 553 lbs., 134.20; 2 head, 783 lbs., 102.20.
