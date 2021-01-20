Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 4,536 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 11, compared to 4,679 head on Jan. 4 and 2,760 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing under 650 pounds were steady to $5 higher and those over 650 pounds were selling $1 to $4.50 lower. The heifers weighing under 600 pounds were selling $1.50 to $6.50 higher and the 600- to 750-pound heifers were selling $1 lower to $1 higher. The 750- to 800- pound heifers were selling $8 lower. The demand was good for the heavy offerings. The trade was active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 62% steers, 38% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 72%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 021 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 186.00 to 202.50 (192.23); 36 head, 465 to 488 lbs., 170.00 to 181.50 (179.42); 138 head, 501 to 544 lbs., 162.00 to 177.50 (169.41); 238 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 149.00 to 165.00 (157.83); 468 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 143.50 to 157.25 (151.40); 344 head, 657 to 699 lbs., 134.00 to 148.75 (142.19); 478 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 133.75 to 145.00 (139.70); 165 head, 751 to 796 lbs., 126.75 to 134.25 (129.94); 70 head, 766 lbs., 141.50 fancy; 258 head, 800 to 848 lbs., 128.50 to 135.60 (133.45); 122 head, 859 to 875 lbs., 125.50 to 133.00 (130.96); 68 head, 901 to 938 lbs., 112.00 to 124.00 (122.68); 8 head, 978 lbs., 119.50,
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 372 to 374 lbs., 147.50 to 158.00 (155.13); 27 head, 402 to 438 lbs., 148.00 to 156.50 (151.95); 75 head, 464 to 494 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (146.35); 111 head, 501 to 548 lbs., 136.50 to 144.25 (139.66); 339 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 129.50 to 143.25 (137.01); 311 head, 611 to 649 lbs., 123.00 to 135.85 (131.69); 255 head, 651 to 693 lbs., 123.00 to 133.00 (128.53); 156 head, 712 to 744 lbs., 119.50 to 130.75 (124.80); 15 head, 712 lbs., 134.50 replacement; 64 head, 752 to 791 lbs., 121.00 to 125.75 (125.13); 46 head, 812 to 841 lbs., 116.00 to 125.50 (122.24).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.