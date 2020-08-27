Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, submitted an preliminary report with estimated receipts of 2,000 head selling on Aug. 27, compared to 1,351 head trading Aug. 20 and 3,225 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers and heifers weighing 600 to 900 pounds were selling $2 to $5 lower. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 72% steers and 28% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 94%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 51 head, 99 lbs., 123.10; 5 head, 542 lbs., 148.00; 44 head, 626 to 649 lbs., 150.00 to 154.00 (151.36); 14 head, 679 to 691 lbs., 140.00 to 142.75 (141.58); 75 head, 742 lbs., 138.50 to 140.50 (140.13); 115 head, 726 lbs., 145.00, value added; 42 head, 756 to 796 lbs., 136.00 to 143.50 (139.84); 25 head, 787 lbs., 133.50, fleshy; 169 head, 801 to 840 lbs., 132.50 to 138.00 (136.85); 171 head, 808 to 830 lbs., 139.25 to 147.25 (144.04), value added; 102 head, 857 to 886 lbs., 128.50 to 138.00 (134.60); 108 head, 898 to 899 lbs., 138.50 to 139.00 (138.75), value added; 169 head, 900 to 928 lbs., 127.00 to 133.25 (130.22); 127 head, 980 to 998 lbs., 121.75 to 124.75 (123.33); 60 head, 976 lbs., 119.10, fleshy; 22 head, 956 lbs., 135.00, value added. Large frame 1, 53 head, 1032 lbs., 124.00, value added.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 37 head, 517 to 545 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (146.64); 10 head, 589 lbs., 138.25; 28 head, 627 to 648 lbs., 132.50 to 134.00 (133.21); 8 head, 698 lbs., 129.00; 13 head, 670 lbs., 134.50, fleshy; 38 head, 654 to 664 lbs., 143.75 to 145.00 (143.94), value added; 28 head, 741 lbs., 127.50, fleshy; 34 head, 742 lbs., 144.00, value added; 170 head, 765 to 796 lbs., 125.50 to 130.75 (129.84); 19 head, 808 to 836 lbs., 119.75 to 125.25 (123.77); 87 head, 856 to 886 lbs., 119.00 to 126.00 (124.47);22 head, 904 to 931 lbs., 113.50 to 115.00 (114.31); 22 head, 950 to 979 lbs., 108.00 to 112.25 (110.54). Large frame 1, 6 head, 1005 lbs., 101.25; 10 head, 1069 lbs., 93.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.