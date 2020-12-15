Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 5,000 head selling on Dec. 10, compared to 1,052 head trading Dec. 3 and 6,048 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
For this preliminary report, feeder steers weighing 450 to 800 pounds were selling $4 to $10 higher. The feeder steers weighing 800 to 1,000 pounds were trading $2 to $5 lower. The feeder heifers weighing 500 to 850 pounds were selling steady. The heifers weighing 850 to 900 pounds were trading $4 lower. The demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 77% steers, 23% heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 55%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 317 lbs., 227.00; 88 head, 403 lbs., 216.00; 11 head, 445 lbs., 156.00, unweaned; 276 head, 454 to 496 lbs., 184.00 to 199.75 (194.13); 48 head, 501 to 522 lbs., 171.00 to 180.50 (177.01); 14 head, 526 lbs., 148.00, unweaned; 133 head, 554 to 561 lbs., 167.50 to 179.50 (177.00); 15 head, 579 lbs., 164.00, unweaned; 82 head, 613 to 646 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (149.93); 11 head, 631 lbs., 124.00, unweaned; 60 head, 659 to 684 lbs., 145.00 to 150.50 (148.16); 17 head, 675 lbs., 135.50, unweaned; 170 head, 703 to 741 lbs., 132.50 to 139.50 (138.89); 37 head, 785 lbs., 138.25; 57 head, 808 to 846 lbs., 130.50 to 135.00 (132.64); 11 head, 852 lbs., 132.50; 53 head, 945 lbs., 126.75; 256 head, 954 to 972 lbs., 126.00 to 136.50 (131.16). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 23 head, 763 lbs., 128.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 351 to 392 lbs., 154.00 to 169.00 (160.40); 15 head, 415 to 429 lbs., 162.00 to 170.00 (168.96); 10 head, 446 lbs., 147.00, unweaned; 44 head, 488 to 498 lbs., 141.00 to 156.00 (151.32); 44 head, 506 to 547 lbs., 141.00 to 155.00 (149.06); 10 head, 542 lbs., 133.00, unweaned; 65 head, 576 to 599 lbs., 141.00 to 144.50 (142.52); 61 head, 626 to 643 lbs., 128.50 to 136.75 (134.87); 9 head, 702 lbs., 132.00; 20 head, 765 to 796 lbs., 123.50 to 128.00 (126.47); 122 head, 802 to 847 lbs., 128.75 to 130.50 (129.55); 10 head, 869 lbs., 121.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 702 lbs., 112.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 761 lbs., 111.00.
