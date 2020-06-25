Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,500 head selling on June 18, compared to 3,450 head trading June 11 and 3,490 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
This was a mid-session report. Compared to a week ago, feeder heifers weighing from 750 to 900 pounds were selling $3 to $6 higher. Feeder steers over 800 pounds were trading $3 to $5 higher. There were not enough other weights of yearlings to be tested. Steer and heifer calves were also not tested at this sale. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (72% steers, 28% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 99%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 535 lbs., 136.00; 5 head, 645 lbs., 124.00; 71 head, 762 lbs., 139.25; 393 head, 803 to 831 lbs., 125.00 to 138.35 (135.03); 287 head, 861 to 894 lbs., 125.00 to 132.10 (129.22); 281 head, 902 to 940 lbs., 122.25 to 133.35 (128.03); 379 head, 952 to 988 lbs., 113.75 to 123.00 (117.57); 55 head, 1023 lbs., 110.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 703 lbs., 128.50; 12 head, 810 lbs., 117.25; 18 head, 897 lbs., 123.00; 39 head, 973 lbs., 106.60. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 55 head, 1028 lbs., 110.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 658 lbs., 132.50; 36 head, 719 lbs., 124.25; 219 head, 751 to 798 lbs., 119.25 to 122.75 (121.59); 188 head, 818 to 849 lbs., 113.50 to 119.50 (115.35); 57 head, 855 lbs., 112.25; 19 head, 908 lbs., 106.35; 23 head, 950 lbs., 106.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 564 lbs., 126.00; 9 head, 678 lbs., 114.00; 45 head, 718 lbs., 104.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.