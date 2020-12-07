Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported estimated receipts of 900 head selling on Dec. 3, compared to 2,356 head trading Nov. 19 and 4,856 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
For this preliminary report, feeder steers weighing 375 to 900 pounds were selling $2 to $3 lower when compared to the Nov. 19 sale. The steers weighing 900 to 1,000 pounds were trading $2 higher. The feeder heifers weighing 375 to 900 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher on light receipts. The demand was moderate. The supply included: 100% feeder cattle with 44% steers and 56% was heifers; 0% was slaughter cattle with 90% cows and 10% were bulls; 0% was replacement cattle with 11% bred cows, 33% were bred heifers and 56% were cow-calf pairs. The Feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 89%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 375 lbs., 172.00; 2 head, 365 lbs., 158.00, unweaned; 9 head, 474 lbs., 173.00; 25 head, 544 to 548 lbs., 154.00 to 158.00 (156.73); 7 head, 659 lbs., 139.00; 7 head, 717 lbs., 135.00; 26 head, 766 to 792 lbs., 125.50 to 130.00 (129.47); 36 head, 827 to 834 lbs., 133.50 to 135.00 (134.17); 110 head, 910 to 922 lbs., 133.50 to 134.50 (134.00); 58 head, 902 lbs., 143.00, fancy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 633 lbs., 120.00; 13 head, 792 lbs., 119.25; 10 head, 890 lbs., 111.50; 35 head, 943 lbs., 127.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 377 lbs., 155.00; 13 head, 474 lbs., 151.00; 25 head, 516 to 536 lbs., 148.00 to 152.00 (149.09); 7 head, 534 lbs., 131.00, unweaned; 4 head, 653 lbs., 125.50, unweaned; 78 head, 741 to 749 lbs., 130.00 to 131.50 (131.23); 74 head, 779 to 791 lbs., 126.00 to 131.50 (130.40); 93 head, 805 to 845 lbs., 123.00 to 126.25 (125.06); 105 head, 851 to 894 lbs., 124.60 to 128.00 (126.26); 12 head, 922 to 940 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (123.22); 3 head, 983 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 701 lbs., 122.50. Large frame 1, 7 head, 1026 lbs., 104.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 1013 to 1333 lbs., 57.00 to 60.00 (58.57), average; 13 head, 1408 to 1745 lbs., 61.00 to 64.50 (62.58), high. Boner 80 to 85%, 67 head, 1004 to 1765 lbs., 46.00 to 55.25 (51.36), average. Lean 85 to 90%, 19 head, 1015 to 1470 lbs., 35.00 to 44.00 (41.29), average.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1805 to 1965 lbs., 66.00 to 71.50 (68.34), average; 4 head, 1755 to 2170 lbs., 75.50 to 80.50 (78.12), high; 6 head, 1195 to 2280 lbs., 55.50 to 64.00 (61.45), low.
Bred cows: Medium and large 1, per head/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 1640 lbs., 950.00.
Bred heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, more than 2 years, 2nd trimester, 3 head, 860 to 1125 lbs., 780.00 to 835.00 (817.07).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/estimate weight, less than 5 years, open, 3 head, 1200 lbs., 1150.00; less than 8 years, open, 2 head, 1200 lbs., 810.00.
