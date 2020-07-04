Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported estimated receipts of 3,500 head selling on June 25, compared to 2,584 head trading June 18 and 1,730 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
This was a mid-session report. Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing under 800 head had no recent price comparison. Those weighing 800 to 900 pounds were selling $2 to $3 lower. The steers weighing over 900 pounds were steady to $1 higher. The heifers weighing over 800 pounds were selling $2 higher Those under 800 pounds have no recent price comparison. The calves were not tested yet. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 46% steers, 54% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 99%. No sale is planned for July 2 as part of a harvest break.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 588 lbs., 155.50; 6 head, 607 lbs., 137.50; 19 head, 661 to 683 lbs., 139.50 to 146.00 (143.21); 153 head, 713 to 747 lbs., 136.00 to 136.25 (136.14); 171 head, 756 to 789 lbs., 126.00 to 135.50 (132.41); 217 head, 825 to 844 lbs., 124.50 to 134.25 (131.47); 130 head, 850 to 874 lbs., 128.00 to 131.25 (128.75); 255 head, 904 to 944 lbs., 124.50 to 133.75 (129.10O); 88 head, 961 to 984 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (116.28). Medium and large 1 to 2, 9 head, 683 lbs., 130.50; 11 head, 770 lbs., 126.50. Large frame 1, 51 head, 1023 lbs., 111.25; 8 head, 1100 lbs., 94.50, Large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 920 lbs., 99.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 566 lbs., 131.00; 41 head, 617 to 625 lbs., 132.00 to 136.00 (135.41); 78 head, 655 to 694 lbs., 126.00 to 130.50 (128.85); 267 head, 710 to 749 lbs., 124.75 to 128.50 (126.67); 250 head, 754 to 798 lbs., 117.50 to 126.50 (120.14); 501 head, 807 to 839 lbs., 114.00 to 119.60 (117.19); 48 head, 881 to 896 lbs., 109.75 to 110.50 (110.17); 7 head, 987 lbs., 92.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 88 head, 692 lbs., 123.75; 24 head, 782 lbs., 110.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 658 lbs., 126.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.