Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, indicated estimated receipts of 3,500 head of cattle selling in a preliminary report filed on Dec. 17, compared to 6,481 head on Dec. 10 and 2,807 head filed a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 600 to 950 pounds were selling $2 to $6 higher. The feeder heifers weighing 600 to 850 pounds were steady. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 51% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 70%. Pratt Livestock will not have a sale on Dec. 24 or 31 due to the Christmas holiday.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 320 to 345 lbs., 203.00 to 220.00 (213.92); 4 head, 380 to 391 lbs., 193.00 to 205.00 (202.06); 43 head, 425 to 431 lbs., 199.00 to 204.50 (200.94); 5 head, 452 lbs., 191.00; 25 head, 508 to 542 lbs., 171.00 to 178.00 (176.13); 33 head, 510 lbs., 193.50 fancy; 12 head, 542 lbs., 166.50 fleshy; 76 head, 552 to 596 lbs., 161.00 to 174.50 (167.66); 74 head, 617 lbs., 167.50; 174 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 148.50 to 154.25 (152.09); 18 head, 663 lbs., 143.00 fleshy; 227 head, 702 to 735 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (145.84); 97 head, 760 to 799 lbs., 134.75 to 146.00 (139.74); 157 head, 800 to 842 lbs., 131.50 to 142.50 (138.74); 125 head, 859 to 884 lbs., 132.50 to 136.00 (134.64); 70 head, 935 to 940 lbs., 132.00 to 133.00 (132.80); 54 head, 953 lbs., 137.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 19 head, 406 lbs., 160.00; 58 head, 493 lbs., 149.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 310 lbs., 188.00; 9 head, 391 lbs., 164.00; 33 head, 424 to 441 lbs., 147.00 to 151.50 (150.39); 94 head, 459 to 492 lbs., 143.00 to 152.00 (147.31); 57 head, 507 to 539 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (140.80); 7 head, 581 to 590 lbs., 128.50 to 130.00 (129.15); 173 head, 581 to 586 lbs., 149.50 to 150.00 (149.83) fancy; 10 head, 565 lbs., 158.00 replacement; 58 head, 631 lbs., 129.75 to 136.00 (134.28); 287 head, 680 to 698 lbs., 128.50 to 134.75 (133.44); 28 head, 675 lbs., 161.00 replacement; 258 head, 708 to 748 lbs., 131.25 to 135.00 (132.09); 19 head, 771 lbs., 123.00; 113 head, 803 to 838 lbs., 127.50 to 131.75 (128.70); 61 head, 852 lbs., 128.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 333 lbs., 149.00; 31 head, 393 lbs., 146.00; 54 head, 479 lbs., 142.00; 7 head, 538 lbs., 123.00; 12 head, 639 lbs., 126.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 705 lbs., 111.00.
