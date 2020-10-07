Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of an estimated 2,500 head of feeder cattle selling in a preliminary report filed on Oct. 1, compared to 1,603 head on Sept. 24 and 1,580 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 750 to 950 pounds were selling $2 higher. The feeder heifers weighing 650 to 850 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher. The demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 45% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 97%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 110 head, 675 to 696 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (141.85); 78 head, 717 to 744 lbs., 143.50 to 147.00 (145.60); 28 head, 743 lbs., 135.25 fleshy; 144 head, 760 to 796 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (142.80); 141 head, 810 to 831 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (139.31); 153 head, 814 to 832 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (147.46) fancy; 143 head, 868 to 885 lbs., 132.00 to 136.10 (134.64); 75 head, 856 to 871 lbs., 144.00 to 145.75 (144.94) fancy; 140 head, 917 to 943 lbs., 132.00 to 139.50 (133.24); 46 head, 912 lbs., 143.00 fancy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 779 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.29). Large frame 1, 39 head, 1008 lbs., 132.00; 38 head, 1178 lbs., 115.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 399 lbs., 159.00 unweaned; 10 head, 431 lbs., 148.00; 13 head, 520 to 528 lbs., 145.00 to 147.00 (145.76); 6 head, 533 lbs., 138.50 unweaned; 7 head, 557 lbs., 141.50; 46 head, 603 to 631 lbs., 133.50 to 140.00 (135.91); 223 head, 651 to 691 lbs., 133.00 to 140.75 (139.65); 33 head, 682 lbs., 146.00 fancy; 18 head, 677 to 692 lbs., 128.50 to 133.00 (130.23) fleshy; 7 head, 659 lbs., 126.00 full; 129 head, 708 to 727 lbs., 135.75 to 137.50 (136.63); 21 head, 746 lbs., 139.00 fancy; 249 head, 756 to 776 lbs., 135.50 to 138.75 (137.33); 69 head, 790 lbs., 136.00 fancy; 101 head, 804 to 838 lbs., 130.50 to 134.25 (130.89); 20 head, 857 lbs., 131.50. Large frame 1, 6 head, 1115 lbs., 95.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 594 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 14 head, 605 lbs., 130.00.
