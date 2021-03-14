Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 6,500 head selling on March 11, compared to 7,454 head trading March 4 and 2,976 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
For this preliminary report, feeder heifers weighing 600 to 900 pounds were selling steady to $1 to $2 higher. There were no steer sales comparisons available at press time. The demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 2% steers, 98% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 91%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 475 to 492 lbs., 166.00 to 174.00 (168.60); 2 head, 545 lbs., 161.00; 6 head, 567 to 590 lbs., 156.00 to 161.00 (157.62); 2 head, 640 lbs., 134.00; 2 head, 735 lbs., 129.00; 4 head, 852 lbs., 127.00; 2 head, 910 to 920 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (116.49); 5 head, 977 lbs., 121.75. Large frame 1, 4 head, 1005 to 1030 lbs., 118.00 to 122.00 (120.25); 1 head, 1080 lbs., 121.00; 1 head, 1105 lbs., 102.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 300 lbs., 150.00; 7 head, 401 to 423 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.84); 3 head, 461 lbs., 140.50; 56 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (148.87); 8 head, 501 lbs., 156.00, fancy; 42 head, 551 to 596 lbs., 130.50 to 136.00 (133.40); 276 head, 604 to 646 lbs., 130.50 to 138.75 (135.86); 3 head, 601 lbs., 120.00, fleshy; 66 head, 655 to 686 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (131.76); 233 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 125.50 to 129.50 (127.51); 12 head, 712 lbs., 123.00, fleshy; 213 head, 751 to 791 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (125.92); 404 head, 817 to 847 lbs., 122.00 to 127.50 (124.14); 93 head, 856 to 883 lbs., 118.00 to 123.00 (120.86); 205 head, 901 to 925 lbs., 118.00 to 121.75 (120.69). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 589 lbs., 127.00. Large frame 1, 30 head, 1019 lbs., 102.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 385 lbs., 173.00; 4 head, 487 lbs., 159.00; 4 head, 731 lbs., 113.00.
