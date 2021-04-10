Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,500 head selling on March 25, compared to 3,089 head trading March 18 and 5,241 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
For this preliminary report and when compared to a week ago, feeder steers weighing from 725 to 975 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher. Feeder heifers from 700 pounds to 925 pounds were trading steady. Heifer calves weighing from 400 to 700 pounds were selling $2 higher. The demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with an estimated 33% steers, 66% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 90%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 292 lbs., 204.00; 2 head, 425 to 435 lbs., 181.00 to 192.00 (186.44); 69 head, 479 to 482 lbs., 177.00 to 185.00 (178.40); 18 head, 538 lbs., 184.00; 8 head, 554 lbs., 173.00; 20 head, 563 lbs., 188.00, fancy; 112 head, 612 to 648 lbs., 159.00 to 161.00 (160.37); 46 head, 652 to 672 lbs., 147.00 to 157.50 (156.77); 64 head, 713 to 737 lbs., 146.50 to 149.00 (148.13); 143 head, 754 to 780 lbs., 143.00 to 146.75 (146.10); 6 head, 804 lbs., 139.75; 26 head, 878 to 891 lbs., 125.50 to 128.50 (127.93); 79 head, 866 lbs., 136.50, fancy; 69 head, 902 lbs., 133.00 to 135.85 (134.69); 44 head, 917 lbs., 128.00, fleshy; 99 head, 971 to 975 lbs., 127.50 to 128.50 (128.00). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 382 lbs., 181.00; 17 head, 602 lbs., 131.50. Large frame 1, 14 head, 1003 to 1045 lbs., 120.50 to 127.75 (122.51); 48 head, 1056 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 342 lbs., 151.00; 21 head, 450 to 482 lbs., 151.00 to 157.00 (154.91); 32 head, 517 to 538 lbs., 147.00 to 148.00 (147.18); 20 head, 511 lbs., 152.50, fancy; 2 head, 557 lbs., 145.00; 48 head, 595 lbs., 146.00, fancy; 12 head, 620 to 635 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (133.49); 111 head, 608 to 634 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (143.68), fancy; 201 head, 653 to 694 lbs., 132.50 to 140.50 (137.70); 179 head, 703 to 743 lbs., 128.50 to 133.10 (132.51); 66 head, 748 lbs., 136.50, fancy; 253 head, 760 to 799 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (129.81); 348 head, 750 to 781 lbs., 135.10 to 137.75 (136.15), fancy; 255 head, 805 to 820 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.52); 10 head, 803 lbs., 118.00, fleshy; 68 head, 860 to 896 lbs., 121.00 to 130.00 (122.79); 14 head, 875 lbs., 114.50, fleshy; 108 head, 919 to 941 lbs., 117.00 to 123.00 (119.45). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 457 lbs., 137.00; 2 head, 557 lbs., 116.00; 7 head, 695 lbs., 124.00. Large frame 1, 1 head, 1015 lbs., 88.00, fleshy.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 632 lbs., 146.00; 1 head, 680 lbs., 129.00; 6 head, 755 to 765 lbs., 112.00 to 125.00 (114.14); 1 head, 865 lbs., 111.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 545 lbs., 131.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.