Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,400 head selling on March 18, compared to 6,969 head trading March 11 and 1,328 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
In this preliminary report, when compared to a week ago, the feeder steers weighing from 800 to 975 pounds were selling $1 to $2 higher. The steers weighing 600 to 800 pounds were trading steady. The steer calves weighing 400 to 600 pounds were selling $6 to $8 higher. The feeder heifers weighing 800 to 900 pounds were trading steady to $2 higher. The heifers weighing 500 to 800 pounds were selling steady. The heifer calves weighing 300 to 500 pounds were trading steady to $2 higher. The demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 47% steers, 53% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 85%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 388 lbs., 181.00; 1 head, 405 lbs., 185.00; 10 head, 425 lbs., 197.00, fancy; 44 head, 470 to 492 lbs., 178.00 to 181.00 (180.80); 39 head, 532 to 548 lbs., 175.00 to 180.00 (177.53); 29 head, 593 lbs., 170.00; 38 head, 566 to 586 lbs., 170.00 to 173.00 (171.00), fancy; 14 head, 611 to 630 lbs., 149.00 to 158.00 (152.61); 33 head, 600 lbs., 170.50, fancy; 92 head, 657 to 680 lbs., 149.50 to 154.00 (151.78); 4 head, 708 lbs., 143.00; 193 head, 784 to 799 lbs., 134.00 to 137.00 (136.05); 75 head, 760 lbs., 144.25, fancy; 146 head, 805 to 838 lbs., 131.50 to 136.00 (134.45); 146 head, 866 to 879 lbs., 128.50 to 134.00 (132.44); 116 head, 909 to 931 lbs., 124.00 to 134.00 (131.77); 105 head, 950 to 993 lbs., 121.35 to 127.50 (124.50). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 48 head, 541 lbs., 164.00; 4 head, 613 lbs., 132.00; 13 head, 687 lbs., 143.00; 6 head, 734 lbs., 137.50; 4 head, 757 lbs., 136.50. Large frame 1, 45 head, 1110 lbs., 118.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 313 lbs., 171.00; 12 head, 447 lbs., 151.00; 24 head, 402 to 405 lbs., 161.00 to 164.00 (163.25), fancy; 11 head, 480 lbs., 145.00; 17 head, 495 lbs., 159.00, fancy; 21 head, 539 to 547 lbs., 138.00 to 143.50 (142.18); 16 head, 514 lbs., 150.50, fancy; 36 head, 551 to 586 lbs., 136.50 to 142.00 (139.01); 9 head, 558 lbs., 144.00, fancy; 76 head, 618 to 646 lbs., 130.00 to 134.25 (132.80); 70 head, 656 to 695 lbs., 128.00 to 137.50 (133.06); 232 head, 708 to 744 lbs., 131.75 to 133.50 (132.78); 2 head, 717 lbs., 122.00, fleshy; 38 head, 763 to 793 lbs., 121.75 to 133.50 (125.20); 11 799 lbs., 120.75, fleshy; 371 head, 815 to 847 lbs., 122.50 to 129.25 (128.40); 42 head, 808 lbs., 135.25, fancy; 301 head, 881 to 888 lbs., 121.75 to 125.35 (122.89); 21 head, 867 lbs., 139.50, replacement; 62 head, 905 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 737 lbs., 109.00; 4 head, 775 lbs., 123.75.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 730 lbs., 124.00; 2 head, 815 lbs., 117.00.
