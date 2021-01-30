Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,000 head selling on Jan. 21, compared to 3,557 head trading Jan. 14 and 1,530 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
For this preliminary report, when compared to a week ago, the feeder steers weighing 500 to 1,000 pounds were selling $3 to $6 higher. The feeder heifers weighing 450 to 850 pounds were trading $3 to $ higher. The demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 64% steers, 35% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 376 lbs., 213.00; 9 head, 400 to 449 lbs., 179.00 to 191.00 (186.32); 22 head, 453 to 493 lbs., 168.00 to 187.00 (179.73); 7 head, 520 to 523 lbs., 168.00; 21 head, 506 lbs., 176.50, fancy; 9 head, 545 lbs., 153.00, fleshy; 3 head, 545 lbs., 162.00, unweaned; 42 head, 566 to 597 lbs., 151.50 to 162.00 (157.35); 4 head, 551 lbs., 167.00, fancy; 39 head, 606 to 607 lbs., 158.00; 6 head, 648 lbs., 146.00, fleshy; 12 head, 642 lbs., 137.00, unweaned; 51 head, 650 to 684 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (145.40); 7 head, 660 lbs., 129.00, fleshy; 51 head, 725 to 749 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (135.71); 16 head, 709 lbs., 143.50, fancy; 87 head, 753 to 797 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (136.13); 237 head, 800 to 846 lbs., 126.75 to 132.10 (128.59); 308 head, 870 to 895 lbs., 125.00 to 131.60 (127.26); 61 head, 854 lbs., 138.00, fancy; 63 head, 911 to 938 lbs., 127.00 to 131.10 (129.73); 70 head, 954 to 981 lbs., 123.35 to 128.75 (124.96). Large frame 1, 4 head, 1000 to 1020 lbs., 120.00 to 128.25 (126.16); 4 head, 1150 lbs., 103.00; 13 head, 1203 to 1213 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (113.09).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 290 lbs., 177.00; 13 head, 442 to 446 lbs., 157.00 to 158.00 (157.54); 16 head, 471 lbs., 157.00; 5 head, 473 lbs., 137.00, unweaned; 82 head, 536 to 547 lbs., 147.00 to 153.00 (151.31); 58 head, 551 to 581 lbs., 142.00 to 146.00 (143.85); 5 head, 595 lbs., 132.50, fleshy; 7 head, 599 lbs., 121.00, unweaned; 62 head, 616 to 648 lbs., 123.00 to 131.50 (127.81); 38 head, 667 to 677 lbs., 128.00 to 129.50 (128.80); 80 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 123.00 to 127.25 (126.14); 143 head, 750 to 791 lbs., 125.50 to 129.25 (126.55); 103 head, 854 to 896 lbs., 121.10 to 122.85 (122.58). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 493 lbs., 117.00; 2 head, 545 lbs., 126.00. Large frame 1, 9 head, 1122 to 1135 lbs., 96.00 to 100.00 (96.90); 4 head, 1216 lbs., 91.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 410 lbs., 175.00; 1 head, 555 lbs., 150.00; 1 head, 805 lbs., 117.00.
