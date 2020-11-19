Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,300 head selling on Nov. 12, compared to 1,883 head trading Nov. 5 and 2,670 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
For this preliminary report, feeder steers weighing 450 to 950 pounds were selling $8 to $12 higher. The feeder heifers weighing 600 to 950 pounds were trading steady. The heifers weighing 400 to 600 pounds were selling $7 to $8 higher. The demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 85% steers, 14% was heifers and 1% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 366 lbs., 179.00 to 181.00 (180.14); 5 head, 421 lbs., 190.00; 10 head, 457 to 462 lbs., 171.00 to 178.00 (175.18); 77 head, 511 to 546 lbs., 148.00 to 155.00 (152.17); 88 head, 575 to 586 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (148.02); 30 head, 609 lbs., 143.00; 52 head, 658 to 677 lbs., 138.00 to 148.00 (139.71); 71 head, 670 lbs., 157.75, fancy; 10 head, 672 lbs., 133.00, fleshy; 4 head, 693 lbs., 128.50, unweaned; 325 head, 716 to 738 lbs., 145.00 to 151.25 (150.46); 139 head, 792 to 799 lbs., 148.00 to 152.25 (151.08); 46 head, 801 to 811 lbs., 143.50 to 148.75 (148.40); 154 head, 810 to 823 lbs., 136.00 to 140.75 (138.42), fleshy; 181 head, 873 to 881 lbs., 143.00 to 148.35 (146.38); 55 head, 869 lbs., 139.85, fleshy; 206 head, 906 to 923 lbs., 133.85 to 143.50 (136.69); 19 head, 996 lbs., 125.50. Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 272 lbs., 420.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 32 head, 562 to 591 lbs., 118.00 to 130.50 (126.46); 40 head, 680 to 695 lbs., 127.50 to 138.00 (132.96). Large frame 1, 5 head, 1034 lbs., 123.00; 8 head, 1192 lbs., 94.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 338 lbs., 154.00; 4 head, 383 lbs., 153.00; 9 head, 411 to 425 lbs., 145.00; 12 head, 453 to 486 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.60); 61 head, 503 to 547 lbs., 128.00 to 137.25 (132.73); 4 head, 557 lbs., 126.50, unweaned; 24 head, 624 lbs., 140.25; 28 head, 607 lbs., 127.00, fleshy; 10 head, 689 to 697 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (129.99); 12 head, 816 to 828 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.42); 6 head, 856 lbs., 121.00; 47 head, 998 lbs., 103.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 578 lbs., 123.00; 7 head, 669 lbs., 127.00. Large frame 1, 29 head, 1015 to 1031 lbs., 104.00 to 108.50 (107.33).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 505 to 522 lbs., 139.00 to 144.00 (140.46); 3 head, 623 lbs., 111.00; 5 head, 841 lbs., 105.00.
