Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,000 head id cattle selling on Oct. 22, compared to 2,147 head trading Oct. 15, and 1,732 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
For this preliminary report, when compared to a week ago feeder steers weighing 700 to 950 pounds were selling $8 lower, with instances trading $10 lower. The feeder heifers weighing 650 to 950 pounds were selling $7 lower, with instances trading $10 lower. The demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 45% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 92%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 467 lbs., 158.00; 14 head, 488 to 498 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.42), unweaned; 10 head, 507 lbs., 154.00; 62 head, 589 lbs., 148.00; 14 head, 636 lbs., 132.00; 18 head, 665 lbs., 134.25; 11 head, 685 lbs., 132.00, fleshy; 237 head, 707 to 749 lbs., 130.50 to 138.25 (134.21); 114 head, 761 to 794 lbs., 133.50 to 136.00 (133.91); 377 head, 803 to 845 lbs., 130.75 to 140.75 (137.42); 21 head, 853 to 890 lbs., 128.50 to 132.00 (130.13); 62 head, 902 to 937 lbs., 127.50 to 135.85 (134.60); 56 head, 960 lbs., 125.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 1034 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 531 lbs., 130.50; 18 head, 581 lbs., 120.00, unweaned; 25 head, 606 lbs., 124.00; 40 head, 671 to 690 lbs., 124.50 to 130.00 (125.70); 8 head, 657 lbs., 121.35, fleshy; 39 head, 726 to 735 lbs., 122.75 to 125.75 (123.53); 69 head, 740 lbs., 137.10, fancy; 122 head, 751 to 795 lbs., 121.00 to 127.00 (123.47); 339 head, 803 to 844 lbs., 119.50 to 125.00 (123.70); 104 head, 853 to 880 lbs., 119.00 to 120.50 (119.78); 15 head, 906 to 940 lbs., 108.00 to 113.00 (110.04). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 575 lbs., 118.00; 33 head, 646 lbs., 120.50. Large frame 1, 5 head, 1047 lbs., 98.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 723 lbs., 105.00.
