Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 7,000 head of feeder cattle selling April 1, compared to 3,965 head trading March 25 and 6,230 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
For this preliminary report, when compared to a week ago, there were no feeder steer sales available. The feeder heifers weighing 700 to 950 pounds were selling $2 to $4 higher. The demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 1% steers, 99% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 97%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 455 lbs., 181.00, 1 head, 525 lbs., 160.00; 2 head, 700 to 735 lbs., 142.00 to 144.00 (143.02); 3 head, 765 to 780 lbs., 130.00 to 134.00 (131.35). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 872 lbs., 127.00. Large frame 1, 1 head, 1000 lbs., 109.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 270 lbs., 181.00; 2 head, 447 lbs., 161.00; 3 head, 493 lbs., 149.00; 9 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 139.00 to 143.00 (142.16); 5 head, 511 lbs., 154.00, fancy; 14 head, 550 to 583 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (139.26); 3 head, 640 lbs., 139.00; 59 head, 665 to 690 lbs., 132.50 to 134.00 (133.55); 81 head, 653 to 685 lbs., 139.75 to 144.00 (141.79), fancy; 249 head, 706 to 745 lbs., 131.00 to 136.50 (133.21); 16 head, 726 lbs., 138.50, fancy; 42 head, 712 to 723 lbs., 139.00 to 139.25 (139.12), replacement; 368 head, 750 to 796 lbs., 128.75 to 133.75 (131.48); 8 head, 756 lbs., 140.25, fancy; 774 head, 801 to 847 lbs., 126.00 to 131.50 (129.19); 36 head, 801 lbs., 136.25, replacement; 66 head, 854 to 882 lbs., 124.00 to 128.50 (128.02); 20 head, 890 lbs., 137.50, replacement; 135 head, 907 to 949 lbs., 121.10 to 123.75 (122.61); 23 head, 910 lbs., 131.10, replacement; 60 head, 959 to 974 lbs., 114.50 to 121.00 (119.57). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 536 lbs., 130.00; 16 head, 616 lbs., 128.00; 10 head, 818 lbs., 119.00. Large frame 1, 1 head, 1020 lbs., 109.00; 1 head, 1100 lbs., 95.00; 2 head, 1205 lbs., 90.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 545 lbs., 148.00; 1 head, 675 lbs., 125.00.
