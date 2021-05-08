Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 4,500 head selling a week ago, 5,071 head trading April 22 and 2,846 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
For this preliminary report and when compared with a week ago, feeder steers 850 to 1050 pounds were selling $2 to $3 higher. Feeder heifers 750 to 900 pounds were trading steady to $1 higher. Heifers 500 to 750 pounds were selling $1 to $2 lower. Heifer calves 400 to 500 pounds were trading $4 higher on very light receipts. Demand was moderate. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (35% steers, 64% heifers, 0% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 94%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 515 lbs., 176.00; 2 head, 597 lbs., 148.00; 7 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 149.00 to 155.00 (154.09); 11 head, 676 lbs., 158.00; 39 head, 714 to 718 lbs., 141.50 to 144.25 (144.00); 7 head, 793 lbs., 137.00; 65 head, 806 to 834 lbs., 127.00 to 137.50 (131.50); 150 head, 854 to 888 lbs., 131.25 to 133.60 (133.22); 72 head, 913 to 937 lbs., 127.75 to 131.00 (128.10); 275 head, 951 to 970 lbs., 125.75 to 131.35 (129.58). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 670 lbs., 107.00. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 62 head, 1026 lbs., 125.75; 2 head, 1090 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 381 lbs., 149.00; 12 head, 402 to 422 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (153.64); 34 head, 508 to 547 lbs., 135.50 to 143.00 (138.74); 43 head, 567 lbs., 139.50, fancy; 31 head, 602 to 640 lbs., 128.50 to 136.25 (132.97); 10 head, 627 lbs., 138.50, fancy; 45 head, 676 to 695 lbs., 126.50 to 135.00 (128.13); 77 head, 651 lbs., 138.25, fancy; 114 head, 707 to 748 lbs., 122.50 to 128.75 (125.70); 248 head, 755 to 799 lbs., 123.50 to 128.75 (125.83); 219 head, 808 to 847 lbs., 121.25 to 129.25 (124.07); 80 head, 861 to 889 lbs., 119.50 to 124.00 (122.83); 322 head, 902 to 937 lbs., 119.00 to 126.00 (120.64). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 594 lbs., 127.50; 13 head, 849 lbs., 119.50. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 1045 lbs., 111.50; 14 head, 1052 lbs., 102.00; 11 head, 1107 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 565 lbs., 127.00; 1 head, 630 lbs., 136.00; 4 head, 712 to 740 lbs., 121.00 to 129.00 (124.92); 1 head, 765 lbs., 116.00.
