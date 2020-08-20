Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported estimated receipts of 1,000 head selling a week ago, 3,129 head trading Aug. 13 and 2,408 head selling a year ago, according to this preliminary report from USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, feeder steers and heifers 600 to 900 pounds were selling $3 to $5 lower on a light test. Feeder steers over 900 pounds were trading $1 to $2 higher. There was moderate demand. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (57% steers, 42% heifers, 1% bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 97%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1 per hundredweight/actual weight, 34 head, 603 to 647 lbs., 149.00 to 156.00 (154.26); 24 head, 672 to 677 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (144.01); 22 head, 745 lbs., 148.00; 75 head, 768 to 796 lbs., 137.50 to 147.00 (141.63); 79 head, 802 to 843 lbs., 136.00 to 141.00 (139.04); 77 head, 865 to 874 lbs., 135.00 to 139.50 (138.50); 174 head, 903 to 942 lbs., 128.50 to 138.50 (135.63); 67 head, 954 to 955 lbs., 133.00 to 136.35 (135.70). Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 55 head, 1027 lbs., 126.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 575 to 597 lbs., 138.00 to 147.00 (143.42); 21 head, 650 to 692 lbs., 137.00 to 141.00 (139.22); 55 head, 725 to 726 lbs., 137.00 to 142.00 (138.00); 26 head, 764 to 771 lbs., 130.25 to 137.00 (131.54); 13 head, 793 lbs., 126.00, fleshy; 101 head, 810 to 845 lbs., 127.75 to 130.50 (129.66); 142 head, 801 to 811 lbs., 136.75 to 137.75 (137.25), value added; 29 head, 880 to 893 lbs., 119.50 to 129.75 (124.06); 20 head, 966 to 990 lbs., 105.00 to 119.00 (108.44). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 695 lbs., 122.00; 21 head, 791 lbs., 122.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 537 lbs., 140.00; 8 head, 603 lbs., 135.00.
