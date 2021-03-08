Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 7,000 head of cattle selling March 4, compared to 4,944 head trading Feb. 25 and 3,749 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
In this preliminary report, when compared to a week ago, heifers weighing 450 to 900 pounds were selling $3 to $5 lower. No steer sales were available at the time of this report. The demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle (0% steers, 100% heifers, 0% bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 90%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 405 lbs., 169.00; 1 head, 505 lbs., 164.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 365 lbs., 151.00; 10 head, 445 lbs., 153.00; 7 head, 444 lbs., 162.00, fancy; 3 head, 460 to 492 lbs., 143.00 to 144.00 (143.32); 12 head, 521 lbs., 141.50; 16 head, 521 to 523 lbs., 151.50 to 152.00 (151.69), fancy; 37 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (136.50); 86 head, 580 to 589 lbs., 143.00 to 147.50 (146.73), fancy; 126 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 126.00 to 133.50 (129.79); 296 head, 652 to 693 lbs., 123.50 to 129.75 (128.27); 212 head, 705 to 749 lbs., 124.75 to 129.50 (126.80); 640 head, 750 to 799 lbs., 123.50 to 128.50 (126.73); 162 head, 807 to 846 lbs., 119.25 to 124.50 (123.75); 90 head, 861 to 897 lbs., 117.75 to 118.00 (117.89); 78 head, 903 to 948 lbs., 114.00 to 118.00 (117.10); 51 head, 978 lbs., 119.60. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1050 lbs., 113.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 460 lbs., 170.00; 2 head, 502 lbs., 153.00; 1 head, 615 lbs., 138.00; 1 head, 810 lbs., 110.00; 1 head, 880 lbs., 105.00.
