Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported estimated receipts of 3,200 selling on Jan. 14, compared to 5,349 head trading Jan. 7 and 4,276 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
For this preliminary report, when compared to a week ago, feeder steers and feeder heifers weighing 500 to 975 pounds were selling $2 to $6 lower. The demand was moderate to good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 41% was heifers and 0% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 92%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 285 lbs., 199.00; 2 head, 350 to 355 lbs., 200.00 to 204.00 (201.99); 4 head, 436 lbs., 187.00; 9 head, 515 to 546 lbs., 162.00 to 172.00 (167.40); 7 head, 542 lbs., 157.00, fleshy; 6 head, 550 lbs., 158.00; 19 head, 610 to 646 lbs., 136.50 to 146.00 (139.50); 155 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 134.00 to 139.75 (136.92); 118 head, 707 to 740 lbs., 132.00 to 136.35 (134.42); 404 head, 766 to 798 lbs., 127.85 to 136.75 (130.43); 272 head, 800 to 835 lbs., 123.60 to 131.75 (127.74); 86 head, 860 to 892 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (124.03); 304 head, 906 to 944 lbs., 121.75 to 126.50 (125.07); 55 head, 916 lbs., 132.00, fancy; 8 head, 965 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 745 lbs., 125.00. Large frame 1, 11 head, 1031 lbs., 120.35.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 265 lbs., 181.00; 1 head, 345 lbs., 168.00; 55 head, 471 to 485 lbs., 156.50 to 163.00 (158.94); 13 head, 540 lbs., 140.00; 79 head, 556 to 576 lbs., 138.75 to 141.50 (140.10); 12 head, 595 lbs., 124.00, fleshy; 55 head, 607 to 649 lbs., 125.00 to 131.50 (128.67); 19 head, 610 lbs., 137.00, replacement; 120 head, 660 to 685 lbs., 120.50 to 129.00 (125.76); 25 head, 663 lbs., 134.00, replacement; 135 head, 702 to 749 lbs., 122.10 to 124.50 (123.03); 160 head, 766 to 793 lbs., 119.75 to 124.75 (123.75); 135 head, 804 to 848 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (123.71); 128 head, 852 to 891 lbs., 116.50 to 123.25 (119.21); 58 head, 975 to 997 lbs., 114.00 to 119.00 (118.82). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 725 to 741 lbs., 112.50 to 116.50 (113.85). Large frame 1, 9 head, 1029 to 1045 lbs., 97.00 to 113.25 (111.42).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 580 lbs., 146.00; 2 head, 635 lbs., 130.00; 4 head, 658 to 675 lbs., 119.00 to 121.00 (119.51).
